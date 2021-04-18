Nation Current Affairs 18 Apr 2021 Covid-19: TS cuts do ...
Covid-19: TS cuts down supply of industrial oxygen

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 18, 2021, 7:11 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2021, 10:27 am IST
In pre-Covid pandemic times, the state used to use 1.2-1.3 tonnes of medical oxygen a day. Now the demand is between 2.3-2.4 tonnes a day
There is wastage of the precious gas when high-flow settings are used on patients who do not require it and when the tubes are moved away from the nose when patients move. — Representational image/AFP
 There is wastage of the precious gas when high-flow settings are used on patients who do not require it and when the tubes are moved away from the nose when patients move. — Representational image/AFP

Hyderabad: The state government has halted all supplies of industrial oxygen and is using all available oxygen manufacturing capacities to meet the increased demand for the life-saving gas for the increasing number of Covid-19 patients as well as ensuring availability to patients suffering from other serious health conditions that require supplemental oxygen.

In pre-Covid pandemic times, the state used to use 1.2-1.3 tonnes of medical oxygen a day. Now the demand is between 2.3-2.4 tonnes a day and to ensure enough oxygen is available, the government has ordered a stoppage of supply of the gas to industries, Director of Health Services Dr G. Srinivasa Rao told reporters.

 

There is no shortage of oxygen but it is now a national resource and must be used judiciously, he said, adding that there was also wastage of the precious gas when high-flow settings are used on patients who do not require it and when the tubes are moved away from the nose when patients move.

...
