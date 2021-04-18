Blood banks run dry due to Covid

The Red Cross blood bank in Nizamabad is collecting less than 1,000 units of blood per month against 3,000 units collected earlier. — AFP

NIZAMABAD: Blood banks are running dry as Covid-19 pandemic adversely affected the blood donation process in the erstwhile Nizamabad district area. As a result, blood is being supplied only for emergency cases.

The closure of educational institutions has affected the blood donation camps as youths are a major source for blood donation.

The Red Cross blood bank in Nizamabad is collecting less than 1,000 units of blood per month due to the pandemic. Earlier, it used to collect more than 3,000 units. The Red Cross blood bank in Kamareddy and blood storage centres in Bodhan, Armoor and Banswada towns have also been facing a shortage.

Government and private hospitals prefer to provide treatment for Covid-19 patients and halted general surgeries and treatments. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, social gatherings like meetings, marriages and functions halted in Nizamabad and Kamareddy district. In view of this, road traffic accident (RTA) cases also declined, in which blood requirement is more.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Red Cross Blood bank Nizamabad unit chairman Dr N.Ramchander said that they are facing shortage of blood for the last few days. Few donors are not coming forward to donate blood in a pandemic period, he said. “Despite storage of blood, we prefer to provide blood for emergency cases only”, he explained. Replying to a question, he said that replacement of blood is also not possible during the pandemic. Earlier, family members of the patients replaced the blood if they required a particular group of blood, he added.

Meanwhile, few social organisations and groups constituted blood donor groups to help the needy during the pandemic. Few blood donors voluntarily coming forward to donate the blood. In Nizamabad district, Indur blood donors group, women, youths groups extend helping hand in blood donation.