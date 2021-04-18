Bars, pubs become virus hotspot in Telangana

Is it more important to go have some drinks, join dance parties, consume liquor when other people are dying, asked Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, Director of Health Services. — Representational image

Hyderabad: People visiting bars and pubs, as well as gatherings with just a few hundred people, are among the reasons for the very fast spread of Covid-19 during the current second wave in the state, according to the official at the helm of the battle to contain the disease.

Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, Director of Health Services, told the media here on Saturday that as part of the tracing and tracking of contacts of people found to be Covid-19 positive, his department staff discovered that 40 Covid-19 cases were linked to just one pub, another 32 cases were linked to one bar.

When a reporter asked if the health department advised the government to place restrictions on pubs, bars and restaurants and such in the wake of these findings, Dr Srinivasa Rao said people must get their priorities right.

“Is it more important to go have some drinks, join dance parties, consume liquor when other people are dying? People must choose what is important, whether to keep themselves safe and stay alive or do not bother about what is happening around them saying since they are not affected, distress and death in Covid-19 hit families around them do not matter to them,” he said.

Dr Rao, explaining how fast the current variants of the Coronavirus are spreading among people, spoke about how a religious event in a district bordering Maharashtra, had 34 people from that state visiting Telangana.

The event was also attended by people from some villages in Telangana. “After a few days, five people went to get tested because they developed symptoms and all turned out to be Covid-19 positive. Within 15 days, we found that these five people had infected 429 others. What started with five people ended up with 443 getting infected,” he said.