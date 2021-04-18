Andhra Pradesh gets two lakh Covishield doses

The AP state machinery has also kept the essential stocks handy following the surge in positive cases. (AP)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh state government on Sunday received two lakh Covishield vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India (SII) Pune.

The state has eight lakh vaccine doses and from Monday the vaccination doses will be administered to beneficiaries across the state through PHCs, CHCs, area hospitals and district Covid hospitals and a few designated private hospitals.

The state machinery has also kept the essential stocks handy following the surge in positive cases. The stocks include 4,75,331 VTMs, 8,07,562 PPE kits, 6,34,580 N95 masks, 23,89,050 triple-layer masks, 13,41,215 gloves, 4,26,096 home isolation kits and 46,565 remdesivir injections.