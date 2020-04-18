Nation Current Affairs 18 Apr 2020 Covid survivor' ...
Covid survivor's death in Malappuram causes alarm

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Apr 18, 2020, 11:47 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2020, 12:22 pm IST
State assures that death is not due to the virus infection
Veerankutty tested positive for the virus on April 2 and was under treatment. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Veerankutty tested positive for the virus on April 2 and was under treatment. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Kochi: An 85-year-old man who had tested positive fr Covid-19 and then cured of the afflication died on Saturday in Malappuram district of Kerala.

Veerankutty from Malappuram district, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier and was cured after treatment, has died on Saturday.

 

Though his last two swab sample test results were negative, the patient was kept under observation in Government Medical College at Manjeri in Malappuram as he had other serious medical complications like kidney and heart disease.

However, health minister K K Shailaja confirmed that the Malappuram native’s death is not due to the virus infection.

“He had been under treatment for age-related serious complications like kidney ailment which led to death. Since the death is not due to COVID, dead body will be handed over to the relatives and there is no need to follow the international protocol and precautionary measures for cremation,” the minister said while talking to media in Thiruvananthapuram.

Doctors at the medical college hospital said that Veerankutty had heart attack three days ago, according to reports by regional media.

Veerankutty tested positive for the virus on April 2 and was under treatment. But, it is not clear from where he contracted the virus infection.

According to the health minister, the situation in Kerala is under control.

“Though easing of restrictions of lockdown is required, the public should not misuse the relaxations and strict vigil has to continue,” she added.

Tags: covid survivor, death toll, coronavirus, malappuram, veeran kutty
Location: India, Kerala, Malappuram


