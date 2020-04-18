Covid bulletins bogus, says Naidu

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday termed the state government’s official Covid-19 health bulletins “bogus and full of wrong claims” as it is YSR Congress regime’s premeditated plan to give false reports to the central government.

He maintained that even the chief minister’s dashboard is not giving reliable data on virus situation, which is evident from the difference in figures from the data given out by the health secretary.

In a teleconference with party’s representatives and mandal presidents, the TDP chief pointed out that CM’s dashboard claimed that 11,613 tests had been carried out in AP on Wednesday. But the figure increased to 20,235 on Thursday which meant 8,622 tests had been carried out in just 12 hours. However, the health secretary said 16,555 tests had been carried out.

Naidu claimed that the total capacity of seven laboratories in AP was only 990 tests per day, as per the CM dashboard itself.

He pointed out that even the total of 263 labs in the country could conduct only 27,256 on Thursday. But AP was claiming that 8,622 tests had been conducted in just 12 hours.

The TDP supremo accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of releasing false reports on virus transmission, leading to confusion among the people. He alleged that the entire focus of YSR Congress leaders was not saving the lives of people but getting the lockdown lifted and conducting the local body elections as early as possible.

He also said that YSRC government has no right to play with the lives of people while ignorance of the CM was pushing the state into a serious health crisis.

Naidu warned that a great disaster would befall the state if the government continued to hide facts on coronavirus cases.

He alleged that medical-grade masks and kits were taken over by YSR Congress leaders and workers, while their denial to doctors and health workers exposed the latter to dangerous infections.