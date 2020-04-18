Nation Current Affairs 18 Apr 2020 21 personnel test Co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

21 personnel test Covid-19 positive at Indian Navy base in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Apr 18, 2020, 11:46 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2020, 11:46 am IST
INS Angre, a shore establishment of the Western Naval Command put under lockdown
One of the establishments within the INS Angre of the Western Naval Command. (Photo: Indian Navy)
 One of the establishments within the INS Angre of the Western Naval Command. (Photo: Indian Navy)

New Delhi: At least 21 Indian Navy personnel serving at the Western Naval Command's base in Mumbai have tested positive for the coronavirus, triggering a big scare in the Indian military establishment.

Some 20 of these personnel are sailors at INS Angre, a shore establishment and hub of the Indian Navy in Mumbai. 

 

Most of the cases are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who tested positive on April 7, 2020. They all reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre. All primary contacts (even if asymptomatic) have been tested for COVID-19. 

The entire in-living block of INS Angre has been made a containment zone and personnel have been quarantined. INS Angre is under lockdown, said an Indian Navy official. "All actions as the per established COVID-19 protocol are being taken," he added.

The INS Angre includes the Manor House, which is the seat of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. It is the shore-based logistics and administrative support establishment of the Western Naval Command and also houses the naval barracks.

Supplies to the Western Command's ships go out from INS Angre. However, there are no cases of infection on board any of the ships and submarines of the Indian Navy.

This is the first such case of a sizeable number of Indian military personnel being treated for COVID-19. The Indian Army has reported eight cases of the deadly virus so far.

Indian Navy had already issued a detailed advisory on COVID-19 for its personnel. It directed crew on submarines and warships to disembark at domestic and foreign ports only if it was essential.

The advisory said that when a COVID-19 case is reported onboard while at sea, the patient must be isolated and all close contacts of the patient should be quarantined. “It should be treated as an emergency and all efforts should be made to evacuate him to a hospital ashore,” said the advisory.

Last week, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, in a video message, told personnel that vital operational assets such as ships and submarines must remain free from the virus. "The coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented. The danger posed by this disease is real, imminent and unprecedented.”

COVID-19 is posing a challenge to navies around the world as social distancing is difficult  in submarines and ships. On US navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt  over 600 crew members, including its captain, have been found to be COVID-19 positive.

...
Tags: ins angre, western naval command, indian navy, covid-19 positive
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

A medical team conducts a swab test at an urban health centre during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India. PTI Photo

After seven more deaths Saturday, desperate Gujarat seeks to start plasma transfusion

Malavalli deputy superintendent of police M J Pruthvi.

Keeping the call of duty above all, Malavalli DySP postpones her wedding

Reportes indicate that people from the unorganised sector are running out of cash to meet their daily expenses. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

No data of daily wagers to provide financial assistance: Karnataka government

Veerankutty tested positive for the virus on April 2 and was under treatment. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Covid survivor's death in Malappuram causes alarm



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After seven more deaths Saturday, desperate Gujarat seeks to start plasma transfusion

A medical team conducts a swab test at an urban health centre during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India. PTI Photo

Amid lockdown, child helpline receives 4.6 lakh calls in 21 days

Representational image

Centre sets big Income Tax targets despite tense economic situation

Income Tax department officials conduct raid in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)

Plea in Delhi HC to restrain government from classifying covid cases as Tablighi

Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near Nizamuddin during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Bhogal in New Delhi. PTI Photo

J&K records fifth death due to Covid-19

Local people stand guard to restrict the entry of outsiders to their locality. Several localities in Srinagar have been declared red zones and severe containment measures have been taken up. (DC Photo: H U Naqash)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham