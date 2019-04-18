LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation Current Affairs 18 Apr 2019
Nation, Current Affairs

Remove Congress to remove poverty: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHIVANI
Published Apr 18, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Modi: The country needs today a decisive government, not weak government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with senior NCP leader Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and son Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, who recently joined BJP, during an election rally at Akluj in Solapur on Wednesday. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with senior NCP leader Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and son Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, who recently joined BJP, during an election rally at Akluj in Solapur on Wednesday. (PTI)

Ahmedabad: “If you want to remove poverty, let’s remove the Congress first,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an attack on the Congress’ campaign of the Nyay scheme, in Himatnagar, Gujarat on Wednesday.

The PM is in his home state of Gujarat for two days. On Wednesday, he addressed three public rallies in Himatnagar, Surendranagar and Anand.
He will address another rally at Amreli in Saurashtra on Thursday.

 

The Prime Minister expressed solidarity with those who lost their lives in the thunderstorm on Tuesday saying, “The elections will come and go, but in the moment of grief we should remain united.”

Calling this election important for the future generation, Mr Modi told the gathering, “Your vote will decide the future of your children. Today, statements of opposition leaders become headlines in Pakistan. Those who are on bail call others chor (thieves). I have taken them to the doors of jail and in the next five years I will send them behind bars. The country needs a decisive government today, not a weak government with maha-milavat.”

“The UPA government had done injustice to Gujarat. They had tried their best to destroy the state, but you people have shown your strength. We were not secure during their rule.’ He said while adding that, ‘in the last five years, I have done the work that you can take pride for. Not a single case of scam in my government.”

“Today the country is growing very fast. Our economy is growing and it has reached the 6thposition from 11th during the UPA rule,”  Mr Modi claimed.

Mr Modi also gave a local touch in his speeches in the home state while trying to woo voters. “I know that Gujarat stands with me. You all know me personally and I know you well. Do you know anybody in the country today to whom you can say  this?’

In Anand, which is the birth place of Sardar Patel, Prime Minister Mr Modi said, “The Congress has insulted Sardar Saheb. Had he been the first prime minister of the country, the situation would have been different today.”

...
