Mamata Banerjee supports Kanimozhi, says Opposition under threat

Kandi/ Raghunathganj (WB): Trinamul Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday came out in support of DNK leader Kanimozhi, whose residence was searched by central agencies.

Ms Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a fascist, for unleashing a reign of fear and trying to threaten parties opposed to him.

Ms Kanimozhi is being harassed as DMK is opposed to BJP’s divisive politics in south India, she told a poll rally at Kandi in Murshidabad district.

Charging Modi with ruling the country by “unleashing a reign of fear”, Banerjee said that the country has never seen a Prime Minister like Modi who is feared by everyone “instead of being loved and respected”.

“It is a shame that BJP is using central agencies against Opposition leaders and parties to harass them. Yesterday the Income Tax (department) without any reason raided Kanimozhi’s house. Just because DMK and its leader M.K. Stalin are opposed to Narendra Modi and BJP, they (DMK leaders) are being unneccessarily harrassed,” Banerjee said.

Election officials assisted by those from the I-T department Tuesday searched the Kanimozhi’s residence at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu from where she is contesting.

DMK president M.K. Stalin in a statement said the raids were an outcome of “fear of a damning defeat” for BJP’s candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan in Tuticorin.

“For us a leader is a person who is loved and respected by people from various sections of the society. But for the first time since Independence, we have a leader like the prime minister who is ruling the country by a reign of fear. We have never seen such a fascist prime minister who is ruling like Hitler,” Banerjee said.