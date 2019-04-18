LS polls 2019: Shotgun’s wife Poonam Sinha to challenge Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Days after her husband formally left the BJP to join the Congress, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha, who has joined Samajwadi Party, was on Wednesday declared as the party’s candidate from Lucknow where she will take on Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Samajwadi Party Twitter handle had on Wednesday showed Mrs Sinha joining the SP in the presence of Dimple Yadav, Kannauj MP and wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

On Wednesday, Mrs Sinha was declared as the SP candidate from Lucknow from where Rajnath Singh had filed his nomination on Tuesday. Her candidature was announced by SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Lucknow will now see a triangular fight between the SP-BSP, BJP and Congress. While BJP has fielded Mr Singh, the Congress has fielded Acharya Pramod Krish-nam from Lucknow.

Ms Sinha is likely to file her nomination on April 18. Lucknow is going to the polls on May 6 along with a total of 51 constituencies across seven states in the fifth phase.

