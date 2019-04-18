LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Lalu Yadav offered help to pull down Nitish Kumar govt, claims Bihar DY CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Apr 18, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2019, 1:54 am IST
While calling Lalu Yadav "an opportunist" Sushil Kumar Modi said that he has also been trying to run his party from jail.
RJD chief Lalu Yadav
 RJD chief Lalu Yadav

Patna: Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi has levelled serious allegations on RJD Chief Lalu Yadav, claiming that he had offered to topple Nitish Kumar government in Bihar if CBI cases against him were relaxed.

Speaking about the issue Sushil Kumar Modi said when the Jharkhand high court gave a judgment in favour of Lalu Yadav and said that there is no need to investigate any other fodder scam case, the CBI went to Supreme Court and challenged the order.

 

“Lalu Yadav wanted finance minister Arun Ja-itley to stop CBI from challenging the Jharkhand HC verdict in the Supreme Court. He sent his aide Prem Gupta with an offer to topple Nitish Kumar government within 24 hours if he helped him but his request was turned down by Mr. Jaitley”, Sushil Kumar Modi said.

While calling Lalu Yad-av “an opportunist” Sus-hil Kumar Modi said that he has also been trying to run his party from jail.

“He is capable of doing anything to get his work done. He doesn’t even refrain from taking BJP’s help if required”, Sushil Kumar Modi said.  

According to Mr. Modi, the development took place after the grand alliance comprising of RJD- JD(U) and Congress formed the government in Bihar. The RJD with 80 seats in Bihar assembly was the largest party in the grand alliance followed by the JD(U) with 71 seats and Congress 27 seats.

However, the grand alliance government collapsed in July 2017 after CBI raided Lalu Yadav’s residence in connection with a corruption case and also registered an FIR against his younger Son Tejashwi Yadav who was deputy Chief Minister.

Within 24 hours Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of NDA government along with BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.  

Lalu Yadav was sent to jail in 2017 after Special CBI court in Jharkhand convicted him in connection with four fodder scam cases.

Mr. Modi’s statement comes at a time when the entire Lalu Yadav family has been attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Recently former Chief Minister Rabri Devi created a flutter in the political circle by claiming that poll strategist Prashant Kishor had met Lalu Yadav with an offer to merge RJD with JD(U) and declare Nitish Kumar a prime ministerial candidate.

Tags: sushil kumar modi, lalu yadav, nitish kumar government
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


