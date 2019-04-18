LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 18 Apr 2019 Hyderabad: Musaddila ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Musaddilal jewellery worth Rs 82 crore seized

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Apr 18, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2019, 1:14 am IST
This is perhaps one of the biggest seizures by the ED in recent times under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
As the investigation progressed, five more persons, including Pawan Agarwal, proprietor of Sri Balaji Gold in Abids, and Narendra Kumar Naredi (brother-in-law of Kailash Chand Gupta) were arrested.
 As the investigation progressed, five more persons, including Pawan Agarwal, proprietor of Sri Balaji Gold in Abids, and Narendra Kumar Naredi (brother-in-law of Kailash Chand Gupta) were arrested.

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate raided at least four premises belonging to Musaddilal Jewellers and confiscated Rs 82 crore worth of gold jewellery over the last 48 hours.

This is perhaps one of the biggest seizures by the ED in recent times under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 

The seizures pertain to a money laundering case in which the managing director of the group, Kailash Chand Gupta, and his two sons, Nitin Gupta and Nikhil Gupta, along with other accused, allegedly created forged documents and fraudulently exchanged over Rs 110 crore demonetised cash soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation in November 2016.

All the three were arrested by the Central Crime Station (CCS).

As the investigation progressed, five more persons, including Pawan Agarwal, proprietor of Sri Balaji Gold in Abids, and Narendra Kumar Naredi (brother-in-law of Kailash Chand Gupta) were arrested. Sources told Deccan Chronicle that the ED raided Musaddilal Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Musaddilal Gems and Jewellers Pvt Ltd and M/s Vaishnavi Bullion Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad and another showroom belonging to the same group in Vijayawada.

The operations were supervised by the newly appointed joint director of ED, Abhishek Goyal.

Jewller MaDE fake receipts for 5,200 customers
In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate raided at least four premises belonging to Mussadilal Jewellers and confiscated `82 crore worth of gold jewellery over the last 48 hours.

The seizures were made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which empowers the agency to confiscate properties acquired by money launderers with the “dirty money.”

Under this law, the proceeds of crime have to be confiscated and should be deposited with the government.

Soon after demonetisation was announced, on November 8, 2016, Kailash Chand Gupta, his two sons along with other accused, hatched a plan to convert their black money into white by depositing it in banks after creating fake receipts of gold purchases.

The accused generated fake advance payment receipts for Rs 110 crore and showed purchases by 5,200 customers within a span of about four hours, from 8.30 pm to 12 midnight (soon after the demon announcement).

In the books, they claimed that all those 5,200 customers had made cash payments of around Rs 1.90 to Rs 1.95 lakh each (as they would have required PAN cards for cash transactions over Rs 2 lakh) after which the money was deposited in Axis Bank.

It was the Income Tax department that first smelt a rat. After making basic enquiries, they wrote to the Hyderabad city police and the investigation was then entrusted to the CCS of the Hyderabad city police.

...
Tags: prevention of money laundering act, enforcement directorate, musaddilal jewellers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Donkeys employed to carry EVMs in Dharmapuri on Wednesday. (DC)

Donkeys employed to carry EVMs in Dharmapuri district

Some of the gold was imported from Sweden and was being sent to the TTD after customs clearance.(Representional Image)

1,389 kg TTD gold seized by Tamil Nadu cops

P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram slams I-T for partial action in Tamil Nadu

Photos of film actresses displayed on an under-construction building in Amaravati.

In Amaravati, stars are new scarecrows



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi is handsome but you will remain black buffalo: Ex-BJP MLA mocks K'taka CM

With the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections onboard, in a shocking statement the former BJP MLA Raju Kage lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy calling him a black buffalo. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

Did you know Alex Rodriguez rehearsed his proposal to Jennifer Lopez with assistant

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

No action on Ambati Rayudu for sarcastic tweet: BCCI official

Rayudu missed out on World Cup berth after three failures against Australia at home last month. (Photo: PTI / File)
 

Sony confirms PlayStation 5 launch is not imminent

There is a lot of information regarding Sony’s PS5 but the biggest takeaway here is that it will be backward compatible. (Photo:Signature Dumary / YouTube)
 

Fashion goddess JLo lauded for her iconic style

Jennifer Lopez has been a red carpet favourite with fans and critics alike since the very beginning of her career. (Photo: Instagram/Jlo)
 

Kangana-Rajkummar's 'Mental Hai Kya' to clash with Shahid-Kiara's 'Kabir Singh'

Mental Hai Kya poster. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

High-stakes battle for ruling alliance in Karnataka

H.D. Deve Gowda

Rahul Gandhi meets Kerala tribal woman who cracked civil service exams

Hailing from a poor background in Wayanad, Sreedhanya had bagged the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018. (Photo: Facebook/ Pinarayi Vijayan)

150 AMMK men booked for preventing flying squad team from conducting searches

Authorities had conducted a search at a store in Theni Lok Sabha constituency Tuesday night following inputs about suspected cash. (Image: File)

Not here to make false promises, committed to resolving issues: Rahul

The Congress chief said he wanted to represent Wayanad as the 'beautiful place' symbolises different ideas, cultures and that the rest of the country can learn from Kerala and Wayanad. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rahul performs rituals for late family members, Pulwama victims at Kerala temple

Rahul, who is contesting the ensuing polls from Wayanad parliamentary constituency, was accompanied by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, among others. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham