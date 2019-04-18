Congress leader slams party, says ‘goons get priority’

New Delhi: Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday spoke out against her party after the Congress reinstated some suspended party leaders who had recently misbehaved with her.

“Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat & blood,” Ms Chaturvedi said in a stinging tweet.

Taking to social media to express her dissatisfaction over the development, she said it saddens her to see that ‘lumpen goons’ were let off by the party without any strict action.

“Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate,” Ms Chaturvedi tweeted further.

Her tweet was in response to a letter by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee stating that action against people who misbehaved with Ms Chaturvedi, has been suspended.

The letter states that party general secretary (UP West) Jyotiraditya Scindia has accepted the apology tendered by the leaders and revoked their suspension.

Priyanka Chaturvedi had complained to the Congress leadership about the behaviour of some of the local leaders during a press conference over Rafale deal in Mathura.

Ms Chaturvedi is among the prominent spokespersons of the Congress, who has come to the defence of the party while debating on several contentious issues.