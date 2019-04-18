LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 18 Apr 2019 Bhim Army chief won& ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bhim Army chief won’t fight PM Modi to avoid Dalit votes split

PTI
Published Apr 18, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2019, 1:58 am IST
nMayawati had recently accused him dividing Dalit votes.
Chandrashekhar Azad
 Chandrashekhar Azad

New Delhi: Nearly a month after he announced to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad Wednesday rescinded his decision, saying his outfit will support the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the seat as the Dalit vote should remain intact to defeat the BJP.

Mr Azad’s remarks come a few days after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati termed him a BJP agent and accused him of dividing Dalit votes.

 

“I have decided not to contest from Varanasi because I do not want that my decision should strengthen the BJP or Modi in anyway. We all want to defeat the BJP,” he said at a press conference.

Mr Azad also said the Bhim Army will support the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the Varanasi seat and asked it to field Satish Chandra Mishra, Mayawati’s general secretary and Brahmin face of the BSP, from the constituency. He said that if the SP-BSP-RLD alliance fielded Mishra, they will also be able to get some upper caste votes.

Earlier, the Bhim Army chief had accused Mishra of misleading Mayawati and conspiring against the Dalit group.

On Mayawati’s criticism of him, he said, “I was in jail for 16 months. While behind the bars, everyday I would hope that ‘behenji’ would take our side, fight for us, but she did not utter a word. After getting released, I tried calling her up, but she never responded.”

“Our own people are calling us agents of the BJP, but I still want her to become our PM. I want to end this war of words with Mayawati once and for all. I want to make it clear that we did not form the Bhim Army at the behest of the BJP,” he said.   

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: chandrashekhar azad, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Donkeys employed to carry EVMs in Dharmapuri on Wednesday. (DC)

Donkeys employed to carry EVMs in Dharmapuri district

Some of the gold was imported from Sweden and was being sent to the TTD after customs clearance.(Representional Image)

1,389 kg TTD gold seized by Tamil Nadu cops

P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram slams I-T for partial action in Tamil Nadu

Photos of film actresses displayed on an under-construction building in Amaravati.

In Amaravati, stars are new scarecrows



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi is handsome but you will remain black buffalo: Ex-BJP MLA mocks K'taka CM

With the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections onboard, in a shocking statement the former BJP MLA Raju Kage lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy calling him a black buffalo. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

Did you know Alex Rodriguez rehearsed his proposal to Jennifer Lopez with assistant

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

No action on Ambati Rayudu for sarcastic tweet: BCCI official

Rayudu missed out on World Cup berth after three failures against Australia at home last month. (Photo: PTI / File)
 

Sony confirms PlayStation 5 launch is not imminent

There is a lot of information regarding Sony’s PS5 but the biggest takeaway here is that it will be backward compatible. (Photo:Signature Dumary / YouTube)
 

Fashion goddess JLo lauded for her iconic style

Jennifer Lopez has been a red carpet favourite with fans and critics alike since the very beginning of her career. (Photo: Instagram/Jlo)
 

Kangana-Rajkummar's 'Mental Hai Kya' to clash with Shahid-Kiara's 'Kabir Singh'

Mental Hai Kya poster. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Another Bangla actor seeks votes for TMC, under EC lens

Gazi Noor

High-stakes battle for ruling alliance in Karnataka

H.D. Deve Gowda

Rahul Gandhi meets Kerala tribal woman who cracked civil service exams

Hailing from a poor background in Wayanad, Sreedhanya had bagged the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018. (Photo: Facebook/ Pinarayi Vijayan)

150 AMMK men booked for preventing flying squad team from conducting searches

Authorities had conducted a search at a store in Theni Lok Sabha constituency Tuesday night following inputs about suspected cash. (Image: File)

Not here to make false promises, committed to resolving issues: Rahul

The Congress chief said he wanted to represent Wayanad as the 'beautiful place' symbolises different ideas, cultures and that the rest of the country can learn from Kerala and Wayanad. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham