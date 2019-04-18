50 lakh jobs lost in last two years after demonetisation: Report

Since demonetisation in 2016, about 50 lakh men have lost their jobs, shows new report The report said labour force participation rates were lower among women.

New Delhi: Unemployment rate in India has doubled in eight years to 2018 as 50 lakh jobs were lost in last two years beginning with demonetisation in November 2016, a new research by a privately run university said.

A report by Azim Premji University researchers led by Amit Basole said with the government not releasing results of the new high-frequency Periodic Labour Force Survey conducted by the National Sample Survey Office, they used data from the Consumer Pyramids Survey of the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy to understand the employment situation between 2016 and 2018.

“Unemployment, in general, has risen steadily post-2011. Both the PLFS and the CMIE-CPDX report the overall unemployment rate to be around 6 per cent in 2018, double of what it was in the decade from 2000 to 2011,” the report further said.

The State of Working India 2019 report said that unemployment in the country has risen steadily since 2011. The overall unemployment rate was pegged at around 6% in 2018, double what it was between 2000 and 2011. The report was released on Tuesday in Bengaluru, where the university is located.

The report said unemployment is prevalent among the higher educated and those in the age group of 20 and 24. This age group accounts for 13.5% of the working population of urban men, but 60% of the unemployed.