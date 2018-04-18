search on deccanchronicle.com
The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

ANI
Published Apr 18, 2018, 8:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 8:13 pm IST
'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
Nagpur: The love for tea and aspiration to do something unique led two individuals to give up their careers as engineers and start a tea shop in Nagpur.

Nitin Biyani and wife Pooja, who worked in Pune as Software Engineers and used to earn Rs 15 lakh every month, left their careers behind and opened 'Chai Villa, refresh yourself' on the CA Road five months ago.

 

"Chai Villa sells more than fifteen types of tea and coffee. The shop offers various kinds of snacks too and also takes orders through WhatsApp and Zomato. The stall also has special containers for delivering tea in offices, banks, and hospitals. We have also hired a lot of people and want to expand our chain," Nitin Biyani said.

"I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month," he added.

Nitin added that the shop was on many social networking sites and used updated technology.

A customer, Hritesh, said, "I like this place as we get different types of tea at affordable prices here and it is very hygienic."

