Tamil Nadu CM sanctions Rs 200 crore for piped water supply

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday passed orders sanctioning Rs 200 crore for the effective distribution of piped water supply during this summer.

The Chief Minister who reviewed a high-level meeting at the secretariat to discuss the water distribution during May and June, the peak summer months enquired about the summer management schedules prepared by the civic bodies including Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Chennai metro water board.

Based on the outcome of the meeting Palaniswami sanctioned Rs 120 crore to provide water in all urban areas and in the case of rural pocket a sum of `50 crore will be allocated to enhance drinking water supply, a press release from the secretariat said.

He also enquired about the tail end areas in Chennai where water supply is an issue and directed the officials to ensure that the water tankers are operated to meet the summer demand. The CM also sanctioned Rs 16 crore for the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage board to upkeep the maintenance of drinking water and the drainage connections in rural areas.

In a related development, Palaniswami also reviewed the Fasl Bima Yojana scheme of the centre that aims to increase the crop insurance in the state and instructed the top state officials to review the districts on drinking water supply and the status of crop insurances.

Deputy chief minister O. Pannerselvam, power minister Thangamani and local administration minister S.P. Velumani also took part in the meeting summer management plan meeting, which also discussed the uninterrupted power supply during summer. Chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, agriculture secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Commissioner of revenue administration and disaster management K. Satyagopal also took part in the meet.