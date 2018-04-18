search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani's secretary testifies she forged deceased's sign

ANI
Published Apr 18, 2018, 9:12 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 9:12 pm IST
Indrani, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail.
Personal assistant Kajal Sharma further stated that she committed the forgery on Sheena's resignation letter after Indrani had told her that her daughter was in the United States and had no Internet there to submit the resignation. (Photo: File)
 Personal assistant Kajal Sharma further stated that she committed the forgery on Sheena's resignation letter after Indrani had told her that her daughter was in the United States and had no Internet there to submit the resignation. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Indrani Mukerjea's personal assistant Kajal Sharma on Wednesday deposed before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that she forged Sheena Bora's signature on the former's instructions.

Sharma further stated that she committed the forgery on Sheena's resignation letter after Indrani had told her that her daughter was in the United States and had no Internet there to submit the resignation.

 

It also transpired during her statement to the court that the dateline of the said mail between Indrani and Kajal for Sheena's resignation was actually after the murder date in records.

A special court, which held the Sheena Bora murder trial on Tuesday, permitted the investigation officer in the case to be present in the court during its proceedings to assist the public prosecutor.

Indrani, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail.

24-year-old Sheena was abducted and killed on April 24, 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute, and her body was disposed of in a forest in adjoining Raigad district.

Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August 2015 along with her former driver Shyamvar Rai, while Indrani's present husband Peter Mukerjea was nabbed in November the same year.

Tags: indrani mukerjea, kajal sharma, cbi, sheena bora
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The most popular Android is — Nougat; Oreo still lagging at 4.6 per cent

It’s saddening to see Android Oreo’s poor distribution figures even after eight months of its debut.
 

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists discover link between migraines and depression

Study finds frequents migranes can cause severe anxiety and depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay: Study

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 8 unveiled in new Orchid Gray colour variant

The Orchid Gray edition of Galaxy Note 8 comes at a price of Rs 67,900.
 

The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Miss you Papa: Tej Pratap on Lalu Prasad's absence from his engagement ceremony

Rabri Devi in one of her statements earlier had said that she was looking for a 'simple daughter-in-law who would respect her elders and won’t go to malls for shopping'. (Photo: PTI)

The chai story: Pune couple gives up engineering careers to open tea cafe

'I have been working for 10 years as an engineer in companies like IBM and Cognizant, but my wife and I wanted to do something different in life so we started this shop and now we earn up to Rs 5 lakh every month,' Nitin Biyani said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

No respite as more showers in offing for West Bengal

Departure and arrival of some flights was also delayed because of the storm. (Photo: Rerpesentational | File) 

Happy hunting: Navy trolls China's warships in Indian Ocean Region

According to Indian Navy, China has often used anti-piracy patrols and freedom of navigation as the reasons for its increasing presence in the Indian Ocean. (Photo: Twitter/@indiannavy)

1988 road rage case: Apex court reserves verdict on Navjot Singh Sidhu's appeal

Senior advocate RS Cheema, appearing for Navjot Singh Sidhu, said that the evidence brought on record regarding the cause of death of the victim were 'indefinite and contradictory'. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham