Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani's secretary testifies she forged deceased's sign

New Delhi: Indrani Mukerjea's personal assistant Kajal Sharma on Wednesday deposed before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that she forged Sheena Bora's signature on the former's instructions.

Sharma further stated that she committed the forgery on Sheena's resignation letter after Indrani had told her that her daughter was in the United States and had no Internet there to submit the resignation.

It also transpired during her statement to the court that the dateline of the said mail between Indrani and Kajal for Sheena's resignation was actually after the murder date in records.

A special court, which held the Sheena Bora murder trial on Tuesday, permitted the investigation officer in the case to be present in the court during its proceedings to assist the public prosecutor.

Indrani, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail.

24-year-old Sheena was abducted and killed on April 24, 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute, and her body was disposed of in a forest in adjoining Raigad district.

Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August 2015 along with her former driver Shyamvar Rai, while Indrani's present husband Peter Mukerjea was nabbed in November the same year.