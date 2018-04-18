Post on Tamil Nadu Governor’s pat on reporter’s cheek goes viral

A photo tweeted by the journalist shows the Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit touching her cheek after she asked him a question on the Professor Nirmala Devi issue.

Chennai: The Governor’s avuncular touch on the cheek of a woman reporter at the end of a long press conference on the Professor Nirmala Devi issue went viral with the journalist placing it on her Twitter handle.

The reporter claimed she had washed her face several times. While saying she was “still not able to get rid of it,” she went on to comment — “It might be an act of appreciation by you and grandfatherly attitude. But to me you are wrong.”

The journalist's post picked up pace on Tuesday evening with opinion swinging both ways. Critics of her post also got trolled on social media.

The Governor’s gesture became dramatic at a time when women's issue has become contentious with the assistant professor Nirmala Devi affair becoming a hot political topic as the name of the head of state got dragged into it.