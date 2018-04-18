search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Post on Tamil Nadu Governor’s pat on reporter’s cheek goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 18, 2018, 6:42 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 6:42 am IST
The reporter claimed she had washed her face several times.
A photo tweeted by the journalist shows the Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit touching her cheek after she asked him a question on the Professor Nirmala Devi issue.
 A photo tweeted by the journalist shows the Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit touching her cheek after she asked him a question on the Professor Nirmala Devi issue.

Chennai: The Governor’s avuncular touch on the cheek of a woman reporter at the end of a long press conference on the Professor Nirmala Devi issue went viral with the journalist placing it on her Twitter handle.

The reporter claimed she had washed her face several times. While saying she was “still not able to get rid of it,” she went on to comment — “It might be an act of appreciation by you and grandfatherly attitude. But to me you are wrong.”

 

The journalist's post picked up pace on Tuesday evening with opinion swinging both ways. Critics of her post also got trolled on social media.

The Governor’s gesture became dramatic at a time when women's issue has become contentious with the assistant professor Nirmala Devi affair becoming a hot political topic as the name of the head of state got dragged into it.

Tags: nirmala devi, banwarilal purohit
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How to schedule WhatsApp and Facebook messages with ease?

Sadly, WhatsApp doesn’t offer an option to schedule your messages.
 

Xiaomi Redmi S2 budget smartphone leaked, slated for India with dual cameras

One of the highlighting features of this rumoured Redmi S2 is the presence of a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup. (Representational Image: Redmi Note 5 Pro)
 

OnePlus 6 sample camera shots teased, do you like them?

Overall, the photos seem to capture a vast range of colours, with some of it looking a tad saturated though.
 

Scientists discover way to fight prostate cancer

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T gets iPhone X-like gestures

After the gestures are enabled — swiping up from the middle of the screen takes you to home screen – swiping left/right gives you going ‘back’ functionality – swiping up from the middle and holding it gives you ‘recents’ pane.
 

Mohammed Shami faces interrogation by Kolkata police post Hasin Jahan's complaint

A week back Jahan demanded Rs 15 lakhs per month from the cricketer as maintenance charges for herself and her daughter. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre has no objection handing over Kathua rape case to CBI: Jitendra Singh

'As per my knowledge, a petition (for a CBI probe) is pending there,' Singh said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

India files fresh set of pleadings in ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India had moved The Hague-based ICJ in May last after Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism. (Photo: File)

Centre sacks 9 Arvind Kejriwal aides, Dy CM Manish Sisodia gets no mercy

According to an order issued by General Administration Department of the Delhi government, the MHA had written in its letter that these posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister. (Photo: File)

Verdict in Asaram's rape case to be pronounced in Jodhpur jail to avoid violence

Asaram Bapu, who is currently lodged in the Jodhpur Central jail, is facing trial in two sexual assault cases: one in Rajasthan and the other in Gujarat. (Photo: File)

Aadhaar data breach can influence election results: Supreme Court

Justice Chandrachud told the counsel 'merely because of limitations of knowledge we can’t have a blinkered view of reality; because we are going to lay down a law which will affect the future generation.' (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham