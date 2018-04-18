search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Missing for 40 years, Manipur man found in Mumbai, thanks to Youtube video

PTI
Published Apr 18, 2018, 8:48 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 8:48 am IST
40 years after he went missing, a 66-year-old Manipuri man is all set to be reunited with his family.
Khomdan Singh was 26 when he left his Imphal home in a huff in 1978. (YouTube | Screengrab)
 Khomdan Singh was 26 when he left his Imphal home in a huff in 1978. (YouTube | Screengrab)

Mumbai: Forty years after he went missing, a 66-year-old Manipuri man is all set to be reunited with his family -- thanks to his fondness for Hindi film songs and a video clip posted on YouTube.

Khomdan Singh was 26 when he left his Imphal home in a huff in 1978.

 

The family did not know where he was for 40 years till a neighbour brought the video of a grey haired and bearded man singing old songs to its notice.

Mumbai photographer Firoze Shakir had spotted Singh singing on the city streets. Shakir got to know the man, shot a video of him while he sang old favourites and uploaded in on the video-sharing website last November.

In the clip, the singer identified himself as Khomdan Singh of Manipur, which caught the attention of the neighbour.

The family members thought it could be their missing Khomdan and approached the Imphal police, which got in touch with their counterparts in Mumbai.

"They sent a photo of the young Singh to us. Based on that, we located the person at the Bandra railway station and brought him to the police station," said a police official.

His family members have been informed and they are on their way to Mumbai, said the official from the Bandra police station.

Shakir said he had developed a rapport with Singh over a period a time.

"I began shooting him more as a case study than anything else...children would tease him on the streets calling him a Nepali and he would shout back at them, saying he was a Manipuri, an Indian and not a Nepali," the lensman said.

Every morning, Singh would come to Bandra Bazar where the photographer lives.

"He would regale the people on the streets with old Hindi songs. I would sometime buy him snacks or give him money...He took a liking for me as I shot his pictures," he said.

Shakir said the sexagenarian told him he was earlier in the Army.

"He once told me he was in the Army which he left when his father died. He came back to his hometown to till their farms. Due to some misunderstanding with his brothers, he left Manipur," the photographer added.

Tags: youtube, mumbai, missing manipuri man, khomdan singh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chef Gordon Ramsay surprises Twitter by announcing he will try vegan food

On earlier occasions, the Chef has invited trouble as he had mocked vegans and the vegan food (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Xiaomi Mi 6X/Mi A2 official teaser is here: All we know so far

The Mi A2 should run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo as part of Google’s Android One program. (Photo: ithome)
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Summoned by Kolkata Police, cricketer stays back

While Mohammed Shami denied all the allegations, Hasin Jahan filed a written complaint against the cricketer. An FIR was lodged against Shami and his four family members in Jadavpur police station of the city. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Now, beer lovers can toast Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding with new brew

According to the brewer, the pale ale is made from barley grown in Windsor’s royal farm. (Photo: AFP)
 

How to schedule WhatsApp and Facebook messages with ease?

Sadly, WhatsApp doesn’t offer an option to schedule your messages.
 

Microsoft, Facebook, others vow not to aid government cyberattacks

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord, which vows to protect all customers from attacks regardless of geopolitical or criminal motive, follows a year that witnessed an unprecedented level of destructive cyber attacks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Internet, satellite existed in days of Mahabharata, says Tripura CM Biplab Deb

A long-time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary, Biplab Deb became the Chief Minister of Tripura in March this year. (Photo: Twitter/@BjpBiplab)

Girl raped, murdered in Surat is our daughter, claims Andhra couple

The shocking incident was one of several that sparked national outrage and protests over the weekend. (Photo: AP)

Centre has no objection handing over Kathua rape case to CBI: Jitendra Singh

'As per my knowledge, a petition (for a CBI probe) is pending there,' Singh said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

India files fresh set of pleadings in ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India had moved The Hague-based ICJ in May last after Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism. (Photo: File)

Centre sacks 9 Arvind Kejriwal aides, Dy CM Manish Sisodia gets no mercy

According to an order issued by General Administration Department of the Delhi government, the MHA had written in its letter that these posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham