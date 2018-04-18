search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Meghalaya man lynched, wife, pregnant daughter attacked for practising witchcraft

PTI
Published Apr 18, 2018, 9:55 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 10:00 am IST
Five people, including 3 brothers, were arrested in connection with attack that took place at Dainadubi area in North Garo Hills district.
A 68-year-old man was lynched and his wife and pregnant daughter were injured in Meghalaya when a group of people attacked them on suspicion of practising witchcraft. (Representational Image)
 A 68-year-old man was lynched and his wife and pregnant daughter were injured in Meghalaya when a group of people attacked them on suspicion of practising witchcraft. (Representational Image)

Tura: A 68-year-old man was lynched and his wife and pregnant daughter were injured in a Meghalaya village when a group of people attacked them on the suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said on Tuesday.

Five people, including three brothers, were arrested in connection with the attack that took place at Dainadubi area in North Garo Hills district on Monday night.

 

A family member of the three brothers was ill for a long time and they suspected that the victims’ black magic was responsible for it, district superintendent of police Dalton Marak said.

They entered the house of Poding Momin (68) and lynched him. His 65-year-old wife and their pregnant daughter were also beaten up and critically injured.

Their son who was also in the house at that time but he managed to escape, Marak said.

Tags: witchcraft, man lynched, meghalaya, black magic
Location: India, Meghalaya




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First person on Mars should be a woman, says NASA's chief astronaut trainer

Female astronauts have been in to space, but far more men have been sent into orbit than women.
 

5 food items that stain teeth, and what to eat instead

While the saliva naturally neutralizes acids, it takes about 20 minutes for the mouth to reach a neutral state after eating. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Ishan Kishan hit by throw near right eye, taken off field during MI-RCB game

The throw by fielder Hardik Pandya in the 13th over bounced high off the practice pitch area and hit Ishan Kishan near his right eye. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Indian team is not dependent on one or two players now, says Pullela Gopichand

"The team gold is something which was never dreamt of. We never imagined that we could win this medal. This was possible only because of the way the entire team played," said Pullela Gopichand. (Photo: PTI)
 

Chef Gordon Ramsay surprises Twitter by announcing he will try vegan food

On earlier occasions, the Chef has invited trouble as he had mocked vegans and the vegan food (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Xiaomi Mi 6X/Mi A2 official teaser is here: All we know so far

The Mi A2 should run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo as part of Google’s Android One program. (Photo: ithome)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN Governor pats woman journalist on cheek, without consent, sparks uproar

Agitated, journalist Lakshmi Subramanian tweeted about the incident involving Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (Photo: DC)

Internet, satellite existed in days of Mahabharata, says Tripura CM Biplab Deb

A long-time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary, Biplab Deb became the Chief Minister of Tripura in March this year. (Photo: Twitter/@BjpBiplab)

Missing for 40 years, Manipur man found in Mumbai, thanks to Youtube video

Khomdan Singh was 26 when he left his Imphal home in a huff in 1978. (YouTube | Screengrab)

Girl raped, murdered in Surat is our daughter, claims Andhra couple

The shocking incident was one of several that sparked national outrage and protests over the weekend. (Photo: AP)

Centre has no objection handing over Kathua rape case to CBI: Jitendra Singh

'As per my knowledge, a petition (for a CBI probe) is pending there,' Singh said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham