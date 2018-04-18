search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kathua rape shameful, must ensure such incidents not repeated: President

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 18, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
President Ram Nath Kovind said, 'It is our responsibility to ensure such a thing does not happen to any girl or woman.'
President Ram Nath Kovind was speaking at the sixth convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 President Ram Nath Kovind was speaking at the sixth convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Jammu: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condemned the horrific gangrape and murder of eight-year-old girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir and wondered what kind of society India was developing into.

The President termed rape incidents like Kathua happening in a country that's 70 years into its independence as "shameful"

 

"After 70 years of independence such an incident occurring in any part of the country is shameful. We have to think what kind of society are we developing. It is our responsibility to ensure such a thing does not happen to any girl or woman," President Ram Nath Kovind said in his address at the sixth convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra.

Before the President's address, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also spoke about the Kathu rape incident that occurred in January.

"How can someone do such a cruel thing to a small girl who is a manifestation of Mata Vaishno Devi, there is something wrong with the society," Mufti said.

On January 10, an eight-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic tribe went missing from near her house in Rasna village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. A week later, her body was found in the forest.

A chargesheet filed by the state police revealed that the minor was raped, sedated and tortured before being killed.

The incident has sparked outrage across the country, with people carrying out protests demanding justice for the 8-year-old girl.

The parents of the girl are demanding death sentence for the accused.

Tags: ram nath kovind, kathua rape case, jammu and kashmir, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio offering free 100GB 4G data with JioFi

The JioFi device, which originally comes with a price tag of Rs 999, can be grabbed at no cost under the new scheme.
 

IPL 2018: Here's why Virat Kohli is dejected even after winning Orange Cap

"I don't feel like wearing this (orange cap) right now because it really doesn't matter," said Virat Kohli, who is top of the IPL batting chart with 201 runs in four games this season. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Internet — Amazon’s lite version Android browser for India

Internet — Amazon lite Android web browser (Photo: Google Play Store)
 

World Heritage Day: Here’s taking a look at 36 heritage sites in India

Here’s taking a look at the 36 world heritage sites in India as stated by UNESCO. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cat thrown 100ft from a tower block window, still alive

The cat was taken to RSPCA’s Newbrook Farm Animal Hospital after CCTV cobtrollers became suspicious she may have been thrown from the building. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

First person on Mars should be a woman, says NASA's chief astronaut trainer

Female astronauts have been in to space, but far more men have been sent into orbit than women.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

She's a woman, how intelligent can she be? Kathua defence lawyer on cop probing rape

Kathua defene lawyer Ankur Sharma also said that police officers and bureaucrats are just 'mere puppets'. (Photo: ANI)

'Ghar ka khana' for PM Modi in London, chef discloses menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 9 am. (Photo: File | PTI)

21 dead after mini-truck carrying wedding guests falls off bridge in MP

The group of people were headed for a wedding in Sidhi, about 570 km from Bhopal, when the driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle, hit the barrier of the bridge over Son River in Sidhi, and nosedived into the dry riverbed. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Meghalaya man lynched, wife, pregnant daughter attacked for practising witchcraft

A 68-year-old man was lynched and his wife and pregnant daughter were injured in Meghalaya when a group of people attacked them on suspicion of practising witchcraft. (Representational Image)

TN Governor pats woman journalist on cheek, without consent, sparks uproar

Agitated, journalist Lakshmi Subramanian tweeted about the incident involving Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham