search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Happy hunting: Navy trolls China's warships in Indian Ocean Region

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 18, 2018, 5:01 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 5:01 pm IST
Indian Navy tweeted 'warm welcome' to three Chinese warships that entered the Indian Ocean Region.
According to Indian Navy, China has often used anti-piracy patrols and freedom of navigation as the reasons for its increasing presence in the Indian Ocean. (Photo: Twitter/@indiannavy)
 According to Indian Navy, China has often used anti-piracy patrols and freedom of navigation as the reasons for its increasing presence in the Indian Ocean. (Photo: Twitter/@indiannavy)

Mumbai: The Indian Navy on Tuesday sent a powerful message to China’s naval force, albeit in a cheeky way, that its actions are being monitored in the Indian Ocean Region or IOR.

The Navy did this by tweeting a “warm welcome” to three Chinese warships that entered the Indian Ocean Region.

 

It also added “Happy Hunting” to its welcome message to the warships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (Navy) (PLA-N).

According to China, the ships belong to the 29th Anti-Piracy Escort Force of the PLA-N in the Indian Ocean Region. The anti-piracy vessels, according to the website of China's PLA have 700 soldiers and two helicopters on board.

According to Indian Navy, China has often used anti-piracy patrols and freedom of navigation as the reasons for its increasing presence in the Indian Ocean.

In another tweet, the Indian Navy said 50 of its ships were on vigil 24/7 to keep its 'Area of Responsibility' safe.

This comes at a time when the Indian Air Force is rehearsing war-time manoeuvres over the IOR under Exercise Gaganshakti 2018 with its Sukhoi-30 and Jaguar aircraft armed with anti-ship weaponry.

Tags: indian navy, pla navy, indian ocean region
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sat on ground by choice: CWG medallist Manu Bhaker dismisses felicitation controversy

The ceremony was conducted to honour medal winners at the CWG 2018 from Haryana. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Jio offering free 100GB 4G data with JioFi

The JioFi device, which originally comes with a price tag of Rs 999, can be grabbed at no cost under the new scheme.
 

Jesus is 'alien' from Venus, claims controversial cult

King claimed he was told by “inter-planetary sources” the mountain was holy and added two decades after his death, the annual pilgrimage continues. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World Heritage Day: 43 places in India yet to be recognised

Apart from the 36 sites inscribed on the World Heritage list, India has also maintained a list of tentative sites for recognition which has been submitted to UNESCO Committee for evaluation and acceptance. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Time-lapse video shows man's incredible weight loss in just 3 months

He took pictures everyday to document the transformation (Photo: Hunter Hobbs)
 

IPL 2018: Here's why Virat Kohli is dejected even after winning Orange Cap

"I don't feel like wearing this (orange cap) right now because it really doesn't matter," said Virat Kohli, who is top of the IPL batting chart with 201 runs in four games this season. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1988 road rage case: Apex court reserves verdict on Navjot Singh Sidhu's appeal

Senior advocate RS Cheema, appearing for Navjot Singh Sidhu, said that the evidence brought on record regarding the cause of death of the victim were 'indefinite and contradictory'. (Photo: PTI)

Threats, complaint against Hyderabad woman journalist over Ram-Sita cartoon

The Ram-Sita cartoon drawn by Hyderabad-based Swathi Vadlamudi, who shared it on social media last week, fetched both praise and abuse. (Representational image | ANI)

Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap engaged to Aishwarya Rai

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav with fiancee Aishwarya Rai granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Prasad Rai during their engagement function in Patna on Wednesday. Tej Pratap's mother and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, sister Misa Bharti and brother Tejashwi Yadav are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

TN Governor apologises to woman journalist for pat on cheek

Writing to journalist Lakshmi Subramanian, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said he had patted her cheek in 'appreciation for the question' she had posed. (Photo: DC)

Tahir Merchant, convicted in 1993 Mumbai blasts, dies in Pune hospital

. The Mumbai 1993 blasts had left 257 people dead and 713 seriously injured. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham