search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Ghar ka khana' for PM Modi in London, chef discloses menu

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 18, 2018, 11:28 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 11:43 am IST
To ensure Modi gets pure vegetarian food during his London visit, special chefs have been appointed to prepare Gujarati delicacies for him.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 9 am. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 9 am. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi/ London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the UK for a four-day visit to attend the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London. He will hold both bilateral as well as multilateral meetings with different heads of states attending the meeting.

To ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets pure vegetarian food during his London visit, special chefs have been appointed to prepare Gujarati delicacies for him.

 

PM Modi is scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 9 am.

Shenoy Karmani, Executive chef of St. James Court Taj Hotel in Buckingham Gate, has been appointed to prepare the breakfast for the Prime Minister's bilateral meeting and lunch for the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting or CHOGM on Tuesday.

The executive chef told news agency ANI that he and his team of eight members will serve pure vegetarian 'Ghar ka Khana' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The breakfast menu will comprise of tea and coffee, poha, upma, puri, bhaji and seera.

Later in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his delegation team, will be served lunch at the Buckingham's Taj hotel.

The lunch will also be prepared under the guidance of Chef Shenoy Karmani. The menu will be high on the specific Gujarat-based delicacies including khaman dhokla, khandvi, dal, dal pakora, torai masala, stuffed karela, paneer bhurji, and khichdi.

The food preparations will be done in pure clarified butter.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will be hosting dinner for the leaders of all the Commonwealth nations who are participating in the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit.

On April 20, the Commonwealth Games Federation will host a breakfast for heads of government. The summit concludes later that day when leaders will issue their communique and a leaders' statement after their retreat.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: narendra modi, narendra modi london visit, commonwealth heads of government meeting, gujarati delicacies for pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio offering free 100GB 4G data with JioFi

The JioFi device, which originally comes with a price tag of Rs 999, can be grabbed at no cost under the new scheme.
 

IPL 2018: Here's why Virat Kohli is dejected even after winning Orange Cap

"I don't feel like wearing this (orange cap) right now because it really doesn't matter," said Virat Kohli, who is top of the IPL batting chart with 201 runs in four games this season. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Internet — Amazon’s lite version Android browser for India

Internet — Amazon lite Android web browser (Photo: Google Play Store)
 

World Heritage Day: Here’s taking a look at 36 heritage sites in India

Here’s taking a look at the 36 world heritage sites in India as stated by UNESCO. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cat thrown 100ft from a tower block window, still alive

The cat was taken to RSPCA’s Newbrook Farm Animal Hospital after CCTV cobtrollers became suspicious she may have been thrown from the building. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

First person on Mars should be a woman, says NASA's chief astronaut trainer

Female astronauts have been in to space, but far more men have been sent into orbit than women.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

She's a woman, how intelligent can she be? Kathua defence lawyer on cop probing rape

Kathua defene lawyer Ankur Sharma also said that police officers and bureaucrats are just 'mere puppets'. (Photo: ANI)

21 dead after mini-truck carrying wedding guests falls off bridge in MP

The group of people were headed for a wedding in Sidhi, about 570 km from Bhopal, when the driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle, hit the barrier of the bridge over Son River in Sidhi, and nosedived into the dry riverbed. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Meghalaya man lynched, wife, pregnant daughter attacked for practising witchcraft

A 68-year-old man was lynched and his wife and pregnant daughter were injured in Meghalaya when a group of people attacked them on suspicion of practising witchcraft. (Representational Image)

TN Governor pats woman journalist on cheek, without consent, sparks uproar

Agitated, journalist Lakshmi Subramanian tweeted about the incident involving Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (Photo: DC)

Internet, satellite existed in days of Mahabharata, says Tripura CM Biplab Deb

A long-time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary, Biplab Deb became the Chief Minister of Tripura in March this year. (Photo: Twitter/@BjpBiplab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham