Congress MLAs’ expulsion invalid, rules Hyderabad High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Apr 18, 2018, 12:25 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Telangana Assembly official says courts can’t interfere in House proceedings.
 Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party, the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday set aside the resolution passed by the Telangana Assembly expelling Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and S.A. Sampath Kumar from membership of the House.

Allowing a petition by the expelled MLAs, Justice B. Siva Sankara Rao declared that the Assembly order was being set aside as it “was violative of principles of natural justice”. 

 

Also setting aside the notification of vacancies in the Alampur and Nalgonda Assembly segments, the judge held that the two expelled legislators could continue to be members of the Assembly.

Justice Rao said, “It is made clear that there is automatic restoration and revival of the petitioners’ respective membership in the Telangana Legislative Assembly for Nalgonda and Alampur constituencies for their continuation as usual for their remaining tenure as duly elected MLAs for their constituencies as the order of expulsion has been set aside."

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


