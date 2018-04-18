search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

ATMs go dry nationwide; government says needs three days to fix problem

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANIMESH SINGH AND PAWAN BALI
Published Apr 18, 2018, 1:30 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 1:40 am IST
SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said it would not be correct to state that there is a currency shortage in the country.
Meetings began in the finance ministry to deal with this situation even as the government promised to increase daily printing of Rs 500 notes by five times, claiming that the imbalance in cash supply and demand is due to hoarding of Rs 2,000 notes and higher demand for cash in crop procurement season will be resolved in 2-3 days. (Photo: ANI | Twitter) (Representational image)
 Meetings began in the finance ministry to deal with this situation even as the government promised to increase daily printing of Rs 500 notes by five times, claiming that the imbalance in cash supply and demand is due to hoarding of Rs 2,000 notes and higher demand for cash in crop procurement season will be resolved in 2-3 days. (Photo: ANI | Twitter) (Representational image)

New Delhi: The ghost of demonetisation returned to haunt people yet again as a massive cash crunch gripped the country since late Monday night. 

Unusual spurt in currency demand in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh as well as poll-bound Karnataka led to dry ATMs in several parts of the country.

 

Meetings began in the finance ministry to deal with this situation even as the government promised to increase daily printing of Rs 500 notes by five times, claiming that the imbalance in cash supply and demand is due to hoarding of Rs 2,000 notes and higher demand for cash in crop procurement season will be resolved in 2-3 days.

Tags: demonetisation, finance ministry, atms, karnataka polls, narendra modi


Related Stories

Sufficient cash in the vaults and chests: RBI
Hyderabad grapples with cash crunch woes


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi S2 budget smartphone leaked, slated for India with dual cameras

One of the highlighting features of this rumoured Redmi S2 is the presence of a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup. (Representational Image: Redmi Note 5 Pro)
 

OnePlus 6 sample camera shots teased, do you like them?

Overall, the photos seem to capture a vast range of colours, with some of it looking a tad saturated though.
 

Scientists discover way to fight prostate cancer

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T gets iPhone X-like gestures

After the gestures are enabled — swiping up from the middle of the screen takes you to home screen – swiping left/right gives you going ‘back’ functionality – swiping up from the middle and holding it gives you ‘recents’ pane.
 

Mohammed Shami faces interrogation by Kolkata police post Hasin Jahan's complaint

A week back Jahan demanded Rs 15 lakhs per month from the cricketer as maintenance charges for herself and her daughter. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Superhuman' spinal cord tumour survivor conquers Boston Marathon

Carolina was told even if the surgery was successful, there was only an 80 per cent chance that she would walk normally again. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre has no objection handing over Kathua rape case to CBI: Jitendra Singh

'As per my knowledge, a petition (for a CBI probe) is pending there,' Singh said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

India files fresh set of pleadings in ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India had moved The Hague-based ICJ in May last after Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism. (Photo: File)

Centre sacks 9 Arvind Kejriwal aides, Dy CM Manish Sisodia gets no mercy

According to an order issued by General Administration Department of the Delhi government, the MHA had written in its letter that these posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister. (Photo: File)

Verdict in Asaram's rape case to be pronounced in Jodhpur jail to avoid violence

Asaram Bapu, who is currently lodged in the Jodhpur Central jail, is facing trial in two sexual assault cases: one in Rajasthan and the other in Gujarat. (Photo: File)

Aadhaar data breach can influence election results: Supreme Court

Justice Chandrachud told the counsel 'merely because of limitations of knowledge we can’t have a blinkered view of reality; because we are going to lay down a law which will affect the future generation.' (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham