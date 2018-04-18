ATMs go dry nationwide; government says needs three days to fix problem

Meetings began in the finance ministry to deal with this situation even as the government promised to increase daily printing of Rs 500 notes by five times, claiming that the imbalance in cash supply and demand is due to hoarding of Rs 2,000 notes and higher demand for cash in crop procurement season will be resolved in 2-3 days. (Photo: ANI | Twitter) (Representational image)

New Delhi: The ghost of demonetisation returned to haunt people yet again as a massive cash crunch gripped the country since late Monday night.

Unusual spurt in currency demand in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh as well as poll-bound Karnataka led to dry ATMs in several parts of the country.

Meetings began in the finance ministry to deal with this situation even as the government promised to increase daily printing of Rs 500 notes by five times, claiming that the imbalance in cash supply and demand is due to hoarding of Rs 2,000 notes and higher demand for cash in crop procurement season will be resolved in 2-3 days.