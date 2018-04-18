search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

All for Lingayat votes? Modi, Amit Shah offer tributes to Basaveshwara

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 18, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to London, is expected to unveil a statue of Basaveshwara on Wednesday.
Amit Shah, who is in Karnataka for another round of campaign ahead of the polls, started the day with a visit to a Basaveshwara statue. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)
 Amit Shah, who is in Karnataka for another round of campaign ahead of the polls, started the day with a visit to a Basaveshwara statue. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

Bengaluru: With less than a month left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, politics over the state's Lingayat-Veerashaiva votes finds new impetus with the birth anniversary of Basaveshwara, the 12th-century saint revered by both sects.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to pay his respects to the saint on the banks of river Thames in London, back home in India, a BJP MP said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cannot be allowed the privilege.

 

"Siddaramaiah should not be allowed to garland any statue of Basaveshwara throughout the state," said Shobha Karandlaje, the BJP lawmaker from Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency.

She went on to add, "Mr Siddaramaiah split the Lingayat community only with an intention to gain votes and create a vote bank for his party... I request all the Lingayats and Veerashaivas to bar Siddaramaiah from garlanding Basaveshwara's statue.”

The BJP, which traditionally enjoyed support among the state's substantial Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, has been blindsided by the Congress move to provide Lingayats with religious minority status, which helps a community get government grants and other advantages in education.

The Congress move has even found support among the key religious figures in the community. One of them even communicated this to BJP chief Amit Shah during his visit to the state and later, made the letter public.

The BJP, on its part have gone all out to stem the uprising. Over the last month, the BJP leaders belonging to the Lingayat community, including its chief ministerial candidate BS Yedyurappa, have spoken at length, alleging the Congress move is politically motivated.

BJP national president Amit Shah visited a number of Lingayat mutts and met a number of leaders of the sect. The matter has also reached the court.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to London, is expected to unveil a statue of Basaveshwara on Wednesday. The Prime Minister, on Wednesday morning, uploaded a video clip on Twitter, paying his respects to the saint:

Amit Shah, who is in Karnataka for another round of campaign ahead of the polls, started the day with a visit to a Basaveshwara statue.

(Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)(Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

Congress is nowhere behind, the party has made similar plans for the Chief Minister.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi offered his tribute to the saint.

Though Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaih has maintained silence on the BJP’s outburst, his home minister, Ramalinga Reddy, lost his cool. "Who is she? Who is she to tell us? Basaveshwara is not the property of Shobha Karandlaje," Reddy said.

Tags: amit shah, narendra modi, karnataka assembly elections, lingayat-veerashaiva votes, lingayat votes, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World Heritage Day: 43 places in India yet to be recognised

Apart from the 36 sites inscribed on the World Heritage list, India has also maintained a list of tentative sites for recognition which has been submitted to UNESCO Committee for evaluation and acceptance. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Time-lapse video shows man's incredible weight loss in just 3 months

He took pictures everyday to document the transformation (Photo: Hunter Hobbs)
 

Jio offering free 100GB 4G data with JioFi

The JioFi device, which originally comes with a price tag of Rs 999, can be grabbed at no cost under the new scheme.
 

IPL 2018: Here's why Virat Kohli is dejected even after winning Orange Cap

"I don't feel like wearing this (orange cap) right now because it really doesn't matter," said Virat Kohli, who is top of the IPL batting chart with 201 runs in four games this season. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Internet — Amazon’s lite version Android browser for India

Internet — Amazon lite Android web browser (Photo: Google Play Store)
 

World Heritage Day: Here’s taking a look at 36 heritage sites in India

Here’s taking a look at the 36 world heritage sites in India as stated by UNESCO. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kathua rape shameful, must ensure such incidents not repeated: President

President Ram Nath Kovind was speaking at the sixth convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

She's a woman, how intelligent can she be? Kathua defence lawyer on cop probing rape

Kathua defene lawyer Ankur Sharma also said that police officers and bureaucrats are just 'mere puppets'. (Photo: ANI)

'Ghar ka khana' for PM Modi in London, chef discloses menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 9 am. (Photo: File | PTI)

21 dead after mini-truck carrying wedding guests falls off bridge in MP

The group of people were headed for a wedding in Sidhi, about 570 km from Bhopal, when the driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle, hit the barrier of the bridge over Son River in Sidhi, and nosedived into the dry riverbed. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Meghalaya man lynched, wife, pregnant daughter attacked for practising witchcraft

A 68-year-old man was lynched and his wife and pregnant daughter were injured in Meghalaya when a group of people attacked them on suspicion of practising witchcraft. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham