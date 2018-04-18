search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

All BJP ministers resign to facilitate major reshuffle in Mufti government?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Apr 18, 2018, 2:26 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 2:26 am IST
The PDP has presently eleven Cabinet rank minister including Chief Minister and two ministers of state in the Council of Ministers.
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: All the nine remaining BJP ministers in the PDP-BJP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir are reported to have resigned to facilitate a major reshuffle in the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

The reshuffle has been necessitated by the resignation of two BJP ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga amid controversy over their rallying behind the accused in the Kathua gang-rape and murder.

 

The sources in the BJP said that the six Cabinet ministers and three ministers of state belonging to the party submitted their resignations to the State BJP unit president Sat Paul Sharma to facilitate preparing of a new list of probable ministers ahead of the reshuffle. But Jammu, the winter capital of the State and strong bastion of the BJP, was agog with rumours on Monday evening that the party ministers have resigned to show solidarity with Singh and Ganga.

The Cabinet rank ministers from the BJP include Nirmal Singh (Deputy Chief Minister), Bali Bhagat, Chering Dorjey, Sham Lal Choudhary and Abdul Gani Kohli besides Sajad Gani Lone who was inducted into the Council of Ministers from the BJP quota. The ministers of state from the BJP are Sunil Kumar Sharma, Priya Sethi and Ajay Nanda.

The PDP has presently eleven Cabinet rank minister including Chief Minister and two ministers of state in the Council of Ministers.

Earlier during the day, an official announcement has said that the Chief Minister Mufti has assigned the charge of the departments of Industries & Commerce and Forest, Ecology and Environment to Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Kumar Singh.

“In pursuance of Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Business Rules, I, Mehbooba Mufti, Chief Minister, Jammu and Kashmir do hereby assign the charge of the Departments of Industries & Commerce and Forest, Ecology & Environment to Dr Nirmal Kumar Singh, Deputy Chief Minister in addition to the subjects already assigned to him,” an order issued in Jammu read.

The Deputy Chief Minister who is a senior BJP leader is presently holding the charge of the Power Development and Housing and Urban Development departments.

The charge of the departments of Industries and Commerce and Forest, Ecology and Environment was earlier with Ganga and Lal Singh, respectively.

Tags: kathua gangrape, kathua gangrape and murder, nirmal kumar singh
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi S2 budget smartphone leaked, slated for India with dual cameras

One of the highlighting features of this rumoured Redmi S2 is the presence of a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup. (Representational Image: Redmi Note 5 Pro)
 

OnePlus 6 sample camera shots teased, do you like them?

Overall, the photos seem to capture a vast range of colours, with some of it looking a tad saturated though.
 

Scientists discover way to fight prostate cancer

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T gets iPhone X-like gestures

After the gestures are enabled — swiping up from the middle of the screen takes you to home screen – swiping left/right gives you going ‘back’ functionality – swiping up from the middle and holding it gives you ‘recents’ pane.
 

Mohammed Shami faces interrogation by Kolkata police post Hasin Jahan's complaint

A week back Jahan demanded Rs 15 lakhs per month from the cricketer as maintenance charges for herself and her daughter. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Superhuman' spinal cord tumour survivor conquers Boston Marathon

Carolina was told even if the surgery was successful, there was only an 80 per cent chance that she would walk normally again. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre has no objection handing over Kathua rape case to CBI: Jitendra Singh

'As per my knowledge, a petition (for a CBI probe) is pending there,' Singh said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

India files fresh set of pleadings in ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India had moved The Hague-based ICJ in May last after Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism. (Photo: File)

Centre sacks 9 Arvind Kejriwal aides, Dy CM Manish Sisodia gets no mercy

According to an order issued by General Administration Department of the Delhi government, the MHA had written in its letter that these posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister. (Photo: File)

Verdict in Asaram's rape case to be pronounced in Jodhpur jail to avoid violence

Asaram Bapu, who is currently lodged in the Jodhpur Central jail, is facing trial in two sexual assault cases: one in Rajasthan and the other in Gujarat. (Photo: File)

Aadhaar data breach can influence election results: Supreme Court

Justice Chandrachud told the counsel 'merely because of limitations of knowledge we can’t have a blinkered view of reality; because we are going to lay down a law which will affect the future generation.' (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham