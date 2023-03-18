Telangana among seven states selected for setting up of PM MITRA mega textile parks

NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that ‘PM MITRA mega textile parks’ will be set up in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and asserted that they will attract massive investments and create lakhs of jobs.

The parks would provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector and be a great example of 'Make in India' and 'Make For the World', Modi tweeted.

He added the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel Parks (MITRA) scheme would boost the textiles sector in line with vision of 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign). The Prime Minister had made a mention of this during his public meeting in Hyderabad in July last year.

In Hyderabad, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy thanked Modi for announcing a textile park “as a gift for Telangana.” He said the farmers and the weaving community would will benefit immensely and it would create thousands of new jobs, he said.

He said he had pushed for the project with the Prime MInister and the Union textile minister Piyush Goyal. On February 14 last, Kishan Reddy had written to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, requesting him to submit a strong proposal for the scheme.

Modi also lauded the persistent efforts being to make India’s defence sector self-reliant. He remarked that the boost to self-reliance in defence also reaffirmed "our faith in Indian talent."

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday had given initial approval to defence acquisition proposals worth `70,500 crore to be procured mainly locally, including BrahMos missiles for Indian Navy's front-line warships and 155mm/52 caliber advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS) for the Army.