  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2023 TD comes back on a t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TD comes back on a thumping note, wins all three graduate constituencies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 19, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2023, 12:00 am IST
TD-backed Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, native of Pulivendula, who trailed initially but won the Rayalaseema West Graduate MLC seat with a 7,543-vote majority against his nearest YSRC rival V. Ravindra Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 TD-backed Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, native of Pulivendula, who trailed initially but won the Rayalaseema West Graduate MLC seat with a 7,543-vote majority against his nearest YSRC rival V. Ravindra Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Anantapur/ Tirupati: The Telugu Desam won all the three graduate constituencies for the legislative council for which counting was held till early hours of Saturday.

The biggest surprise was the TD-backed Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, native of Pulivendula, who trailed initially but won the Rayalaseema West Graduate MLC seat with a 7,543-vote majority against his nearest YSRC rival V. Ravindra Reddy.

Returning officer and Anantapur district collector Naga Lakshmi declared results in the night while the YSRC candidate along with his followers staged protest at the RO demanding recounting of votes from the seventh round where staff mixed YSRC votes into the TD candidate table. Lakshmi refused and made it clear that results will be announced after getting clearance from the state election commission.

Though YSRC candidate got majority in the first round he could not get more than 50 per cent of votes and the elimination rounds turned the tables after BJP and PDF supported candidates’ second priority votes’ favoured TD candidate in all subsequent rounds. TD candidate Ramgopal Reddy secured 1,09,781 votes while YSRC’s Ravindra Reddy got 1,02,238 votes.

Tirupati reports said the TD candidate Kancharla Srikanth won the MLC Rayalaseema East seat (Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor). He won by 34,110 votes majority against his nearest rival Pernati Shyam Prasad Reddy of YSRC during second priority vote counting at the RVS Engineering college in Chittoor.

Kancharla Srikanth was leading since the first round of the counting.  However, he could not get 50 per cent of the total polled votes during first priority. After the second priority counting, Srikanth got 1,24,181 votes and Shyam Prasad 90,071 votes while Progressive Democratic Front candidate Meegada Venkateswara Reddy finished third.

Returning officer and Chittoor district collector M. Hari Narayanan handed over the winning declaration to Chowdary.

For the north Andhra graduates constituency, TD- backed Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao posted a comfortable win over his YSRC rival Seethamraju Sudhakar.

Chiranjeevi established a lead of 27,209 votes in the first preference votes winning 82,958 votes while YSRC-backed Seethamraju Sudhakar polled 55, 749. The PDF-backed Koredla Ramaprabha polled 35,749 votes. Sitting MLC and BJP-backed P.V.N. Madhav polled 10, 258 votes and lost his deposit. In the second preferential vote Chiranjeevi reached the magic figure of 94,509.

As per the regulations, 786 votes from 32 independent candidates, 3,000 from BJP’s PVN Madhav and 8,000 from PDF candidate Rama Prabha were deducted and added to the account of Chiranjeevi.

“I feel proud to be elected by people from 34 Assembly segments in north coastal Andhra,’’ Chirnajeevi said later.

...
Tags: telugu desam party(tdp), mlc graduate constituencies, bhumireddy ramgopal reddy, anantapur collector s. naga lakshmi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy said that the Congress party will stage protests across the state on March 19 against the scam. Reddy said that he will participate in the deeksha at Gandhari on Sunday. (DC)

Revanth: KTR trying to save BRS bigwigs involved in TSPSC scam

Indonesia Consul-General Agus P. Saptono, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Dasari Balaiah. (DC)

Indonesia consul general meets Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Heavy rains battered Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally causing huge losses to the chilli farmers. Tens of acres of chilli crops were flooded. The farmers urged the state government to assess the crop loss and help them by paying MSP (Image Source: Twitter)

Heavy rains, hail storm lash out Karimnagar, Warangal

Prakash Ammanabolu, the president of the Telangana State Federation of Textile Associations (DC Image)

Textile federation thanks PM for setting up mega park in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra: Farmers call off long march to Mumbai after govt assures support

Thane: Farmers, who started a march from Nashik to Mumbai, arrive at Vasind village of Thane district, Friday, March 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Punjab Police launches action against Amritpal Singh, Internet suspended across State

'Waris Punjab De' founder Amritpal Singh. (File Photo: PTI)

Millets can help tackle challenges of food security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the 2-day 'Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference' in Pusa, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

India is not Cong's fiefdom anymore: Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul over UK remarks

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses a press conference at his residence in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India's daily Covid tally crosses 800 after 126 days

India's single-day tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on Saturday, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389 (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->