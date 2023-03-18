  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2023 KTR claims BJP consp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KTR claims BJP conspiracy in TSPSC paper leak

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 18, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2023, 12:21 am IST
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter/@MinisterKTR)
 BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter/@MinisterKTR)

HYDERABAD: Information and technology minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday said there could well be a “criminal conspiracy” to defame the government through engineering question paper leaks at the TSPSC.

“As BRS party, we asked the director general of police for a probe into this aspect. The accused No. 2 in this case, A Rajashekar Reddy, is active in the BJP. There are many pictures of (him) taking part in BJP activities,” Rama Rao told a news conference, while displaying a few pictures showing Rajashekar Reddy with BJP workers.

Slamming state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is demanding Rama Rao’s dismissal from the state Cabinet, Rama Rao said, “As IT minister, am I responsible for every IT company in the state? What connection do I have? If there are mistakes in the Intermediate board, they say the IT minister is responsible and now, the same is the case with the TSPSC.”

Rama Rao also said that it was not just in Telangana state that question papers were leaked. “The same happened in Gujarat, where papers were leaked 13 times,” he said.

He said Sanjay was trying to create doubts in the minds of the unemployed by seeking a judicial probe. “The Special Investigation Team is still investigating. How can they say they have no faith in the SIT? What are their objections and doubts?” Rama Rao asked.

“We appeal to all political parties not to play with the lives of our children for political gain. The polls are just another six or seven months away. People know what is happening and will do what they have to do,” Rama Rao said.

He also took aim at the BJP government at the Centre saying “the promise of two crore jobs a year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi fell by the wayside and instead, Modi said the jobless can start selling pakoras.”

He said the state BJP does not know how TSPSC is a constitutional body, and that the government has no role in its functioning except posting an IAS officer as the Public Service Commission’s secretary.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, k.t. rama rao, tspsc, bharat rashtra samiti (brs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy said that the Congress party will stage protests across the state on March 19 against the scam. Reddy said that he will participate in the deeksha at Gandhari on Sunday. (DC)

Revanth: KTR trying to save BRS bigwigs involved in TSPSC scam

Indonesia Consul-General Agus P. Saptono, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Dasari Balaiah. (DC)

Indonesia consul general meets Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Heavy rains battered Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally causing huge losses to the chilli farmers. Tens of acres of chilli crops were flooded. The farmers urged the state government to assess the crop loss and help them by paying MSP (Image Source: Twitter)

Heavy rains, hail storm lash out Karimnagar, Warangal

Prakash Ammanabolu, the president of the Telangana State Federation of Textile Associations (DC Image)

Textile federation thanks PM for setting up mega park in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi, Hasina inaugurate Rs 377-cr diesel pipeline to Bangladesh

The 131.5-km pipeline will supply up to 1 million tonnes per annum of diesel from Numaligarh in Assam to Bangladesh. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

Millets can help tackle challenges of food security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the 2-day 'Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference' in Pusa, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Maharashtra: Farmers call off long march to Mumbai after govt assures support

Thane: Farmers, who started a march from Nashik to Mumbai, arrive at Vasind village of Thane district, Friday, March 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India is not Cong's fiefdom anymore: Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul over UK remarks

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses a press conference at his residence in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India's daily Covid tally crosses 800 after 126 days

India's single-day tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on Saturday, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389 (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->