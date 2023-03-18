KTR claims BJP conspiracy in TSPSC paper leak

HYDERABAD: Information and technology minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday said there could well be a “criminal conspiracy” to defame the government through engineering question paper leaks at the TSPSC.

“As BRS party, we asked the director general of police for a probe into this aspect. The accused No. 2 in this case, A Rajashekar Reddy, is active in the BJP. There are many pictures of (him) taking part in BJP activities,” Rama Rao told a news conference, while displaying a few pictures showing Rajashekar Reddy with BJP workers.

Slamming state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is demanding Rama Rao’s dismissal from the state Cabinet, Rama Rao said, “As IT minister, am I responsible for every IT company in the state? What connection do I have? If there are mistakes in the Intermediate board, they say the IT minister is responsible and now, the same is the case with the TSPSC.”

Rama Rao also said that it was not just in Telangana state that question papers were leaked. “The same happened in Gujarat, where papers were leaked 13 times,” he said.

He said Sanjay was trying to create doubts in the minds of the unemployed by seeking a judicial probe. “The Special Investigation Team is still investigating. How can they say they have no faith in the SIT? What are their objections and doubts?” Rama Rao asked.

“We appeal to all political parties not to play with the lives of our children for political gain. The polls are just another six or seven months away. People know what is happening and will do what they have to do,” Rama Rao said.

He also took aim at the BJP government at the Centre saying “the promise of two crore jobs a year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi fell by the wayside and instead, Modi said the jobless can start selling pakoras.”

He said the state BJP does not know how TSPSC is a constitutional body, and that the government has no role in its functioning except posting an IAS officer as the Public Service Commission’s secretary.