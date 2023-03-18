  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2023 Kakani dismisses TD& ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kakani dismisses TD’s criticism, justifies AP’s GSDP growth rate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 18, 2023, 7:51 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2023, 7:51 am IST
Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. (Image Source:Twitter)
 Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. (Image Source:Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan has reiterated the state government’s claim that AP recorded a gross state domestic product (GSDP) growth rate of 16.22 per cent in 2022-23.

This was as per advance estimates, when compared with the previous year’s GSDP, he said on Friday, in a strong retort to the Opposition Telugu Desam members’ submission that no growth was evident in the state in the past four years of the YSRC rule. “The state government was unable to pay wages to its employees on the first day of every month,” the TD members had said to stress their point.

Taking part in the discussions on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address of the legislature, the minister said in the legislative council that the YSRC government was according to top priority to education, health and agriculture.

Referring to the implementation of the Amma Vodi scheme, wherein ₹15,000 was being deposited in the bank accounts of mothers who send their children to school, and not to fields to do labour, he asked the TD members why their leader Chandrababu Naidu did not implement such schemes during his term as CM.

He slammed the TD for imposing a ceiling of ₹ 35,000 in the fee reimbursement scheme during Naidu’s rule.

Legislator DMV Prasad who moved the motion of thanks to the Governor, lauded the CM for introducing the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme for welfare funds disbursals, avoiding the role of intermediaries, so as to help the beneficiaries get the money directly into their bank accounts.

He said CM Jagan mentioned a class war was about the fight between the rich and the poor and underlined the need to eradicate the caste system.

YSRC MLC Varudu Kalyani lauded Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for fulfilling 98.5 per cent of his poll promises and wished that he should become the permanent CM for Andhra Pradesh.

TD MLC K.E. Prabhakar said the Governor’s address missed certain key facts about the state. The legislator disagreed with the state’s claim of a GSDP growth of 16.22 per cent, by saying that, if so, it should be reflected in a rise in revenue, which did not happen anyway.

“There was no economic growth in AP, no growth in infrastructure and no new road has been laid.

As for education, Class X pass percentage recorded at 93.63 per cent during the TD term was way above the 64 per cent in 2021-22 under the YSR Congress term. Nearly 2.31 lakh inter-students failed in 2022-23, a sad commentary on the quality of higher education being provided in the state now. The governor was misled by the state government in several respects and it made him read out a statement that hid several facts about AP,” he said

MLC Lakshmana Rao said that there was less development in major sectors. Tenant farmers were being subjected to a lot of injustice as they were not getting any support from the state government due to certain faulty norms. The quality of school bags and shoes given to the students was not good. The government must release salaries to government employees on the first of every month, he said, and wondered as to why the 12th PRC was not mentioned in the budget.

TD MLC Ashok Babu said Dr BR Ambedkar should have specified certain additional norms for preparing the budget so as to avoid controversy and confusion as in the case of the GSDP growth rate.

Referring to the annual Status of Education Report 2022, he said the quality of education for classes V and VIII was falling as there was a shortage of teachers.

He asked the government to notify the District Selection Committee and take up recruitment of teachers to fill up the vacancies in government schools.

...
Tags: kakani govardhana reddy, amma vodi scheme, direct benefit transfer (dbt) scheme, mlc lakshmana rao, legislator dmv prasad, ysrc mlc varudu kalyani, td mlc ashok babu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has registered three cases against Kashyap and others on the charges of

Bihar: YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

India's single-day tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on Saturday, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389 (PTI file image)

India's daily Covid tally crosses 800 after 126 days

Fire and Rescue personnel trying to put out fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi (Kerala PRD)

Garbage Fire: NGT imposes Rs 100 cr fine on Kochi Corporation

TD candidate Kancharla Srikanth won the Rayalaseema East seat (Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor) on Saturday. (DC)

Setback for YSRC: TD wins Rayalaseema East MLC polls



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India is not Cong's fiefdom anymore: Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul over UK remarks

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses a press conference at his residence in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Telangana among seven states selected for setting up of PM MITRA mega textile parks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons on March 24

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha during a round table conference on the Women's Reservation Bill, organised under the banner of Bharat Jagruthi, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

Kavitha to appear before ED today, ministers rush to Delhi

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha speaks during a round table conference on the Women's Reservation Bill, organised under the banner of Bharat Jagruthi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

Police stop Opposition march to ED office over Adani issue at Vijay Chowk

Opposition MPs during a march from Parliament House to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to submit a complaint over the Adani issue, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->