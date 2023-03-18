  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2023 India's daily C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India's daily Covid tally crosses 800 after 126 days

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 18, 2023, 11:20 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2023, 12:26 pm IST
India's single-day tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on Saturday, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389 (PTI file image)
  India's single-day tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on Saturday, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389 (PTI file image)

New Delhi: India's single-day tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on Saturday, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389, according to Union health ministry data.

With 843 fresh infections, the country's caseload increased to 4.46 crore (4,46,94,349). The death toll rose to 5,30,799 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each, two were reconciled by Kerala.

At 5,839, the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,161 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

...
Tags: india covid update, covid data, india covid data
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

File photo of a healthcare worker collecting swab samples. (Photo: PTI)

76 samples of new Covid variant XBB1.16 found in India: INSACOG data

BJP, Congress exchange allegations over secret deal with SDPI

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande paid homage to Lt Colonel VVB Reddy who was among the two pilots killed when a Cheetah helicopter of the Army crashed in Arunachal Pradesh. (DC)

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande pays homage to Lt Col VVB Reddy in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the 2-day 'Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference' in Pusa, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Millets can help tackle challenges of food security: PM Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India is not Cong's fiefdom anymore: Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul over UK remarks

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses a press conference at his residence in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Police stop Opposition march to ED office over Adani issue at Vijay Chowk

Opposition MPs during a march from Parliament House to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to submit a complaint over the Adani issue, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

Delhi hospitals witnessing spike in H3N2 cases, say doctors

Delhi government's LNJP Hospital has set up a 20-bed isolation ward in the emergency block for such patients. (File Photo - PTI)

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remarks

Proceedings of Lok Sabha underway during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, (PTI)

SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Mukesh Ambani, family members

Ambani family (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->