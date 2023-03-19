ED files caveat to put forth views over Kavitha’s plea challenging summons

Enforcement Directorate filed a caveat petition with the Supreme Court, requesting that their arguments also be heard over a petition filed by MLC K. Kavitha. (File Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a caveat petition with the Supreme Court, requesting that their arguments also be heard over a petition filed by MLC K. Kavitha challenging the summons issued by the ED in the Delhi liquor scam probe.

The ED issued a summons to Kavitha, following which she appeared for questioning on March 11. The ED asked her to appear for questioning again on March 16, following which she filed a plea with the Supreme Court challenging the summons.

However, as the top court refused to grant her an immediate hearing and listed the matter for March 24, Kavitha gave the ED questioning on March 16 a miss, sending her personal and business details through a representative and also apprising the agency of the plea placed before the top court.

Following the development, the ED filed a caveat petition and pleaded with the top court to pass an order in the case only after hearing their arguments.