  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2023 AP Assembly passes V ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP Assembly passes VAT amendment Bill

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 19, 2023, 12:09 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2023, 12:27 am IST
The Assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 by voice vote after it was moved by finance minister Buggana Rajendranath. (Photo: Facebook)
 The Assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 by voice vote after it was moved by finance minister Buggana Rajendranath. (Photo: Facebook)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed AP Value Added Tax (amendment) Bill 2023 and AP Para Veterinary and Allied Council Bill 2023 while three Bills were tabled on Saturday.

The Assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 by voice vote after it was moved by finance minister Buggana Rajendranath and the Andhra Pradesh Para Veterinary and Allied Council Bill 2023 that was tabled by minister for animal husbandry.

Three Bills were also introduced in the House. The Andhra Pradesh Dotted Lands (Updation in Re Settlement Register (Amendment) Bill 2023, tabled by Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps, Dharmana Prasada Rao, was introduced in the House.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Right in Land and Pattadar Pass Books (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Area) Inams, (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) (Amendment) Bills 2023, were tabled by the revenue minister.

Rajendranath said that Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005 (Act No. 5 of 2005) was with effect from 01.04.2005 and provides for levy and collection of tax on intra state sales and purchases of goods. After introduction of Andhra Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act,2017 (Act No.16 of 2017) with effect from 01.07.2017, all goods except five petroleum products, including crude oil, petrol, diesel, natural gas and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and liquor were subsumed in GST. He stated that the state continues to levy taxes on non-GST goods of those five petroleum products that are taxable under Schedule - VI of the Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act,2005 at different rates at the point of first sale in the state.

Dr. Appalaraju explained that the livestock sector in the state is owned by 416.45 lakh households engaged in livestock and their related activities, including four lakh shepherd families. He explained that the livestock sector has contributed Rs 60,900 crore to the GSDP in 2021 accounting to about eight per cent of the state's economy.

He said that the government has decided on a Andhra Pradesh Para Veterinary and Allied Council as a regulatory body for controlling and managing polytechnics for registration of animal husbandry/dairy/fishery diploma holders, for registration of institutions; imparting education and training to support such diplomas and prescribing their qualifications and for matters connected therewith on the lines of the Para Medical Board Act, 2006. The minister said they would soon have specific legislation on the constitution of the council.

...
Tags: ap assembly, andhra pradesh para veterinary and allied council bill, pattadar pass books (amendment) bill 2023, vat amendment bill


Latest From Nation

TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy said that the Congress party will stage protests across the state on March 19 against the scam. Reddy said that he will participate in the deeksha at Gandhari on Sunday. (DC)

Revanth: KTR trying to save BRS bigwigs involved in TSPSC scam

Indonesia Consul-General Agus P. Saptono, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Dasari Balaiah. (DC)

Indonesia consul general meets Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Heavy rains battered Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally causing huge losses to the chilli farmers. Tens of acres of chilli crops were flooded. The farmers urged the state government to assess the crop loss and help them by paying MSP (Image Source: Twitter)

Heavy rains, hail storm lash out Karimnagar, Warangal

Prakash Ammanabolu, the president of the Telangana State Federation of Textile Associations (DC Image)

Textile federation thanks PM for setting up mega park in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi, Hasina inaugurate Rs 377-cr diesel pipeline to Bangladesh

The 131.5-km pipeline will supply up to 1 million tonnes per annum of diesel from Numaligarh in Assam to Bangladesh. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

Millets can help tackle challenges of food security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the 2-day 'Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference' in Pusa, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Maharashtra: Farmers call off long march to Mumbai after govt assures support

Thane: Farmers, who started a march from Nashik to Mumbai, arrive at Vasind village of Thane district, Friday, March 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India is not Cong's fiefdom anymore: Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul over UK remarks

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses a press conference at his residence in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

India's daily Covid tally crosses 800 after 126 days

India's single-day tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on Saturday, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389 (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->