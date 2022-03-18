Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2022 Modi hails role play ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi hails role played by media in promoting programmes like Swachh Bharat Mission

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2022, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2022, 1:14 pm IST
The PM was inaugurating online the centenary celebrations of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Kozhikode: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said media can play a positive role in changing the lives of people and hailed the contribution of the fourth estate in promoting government's ambitious initiatives like Swachch Bharat Mission, popularising Yoga, fitness and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme, saying these are the subjects beyond the domain of politics.

"I have seen the positive impact the media can play. The example of the Swachh Bharat Mission is well known. Every media house took up this mission with great sincerity", the Prime Minister said, inaugurating online the centenary celebrations of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi.

 

Observing that the media has also played a very encouraging role in popularising Yoga, fitness and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,' the Prime Minister said these are subjects beyond the domain of politics and political parties.

"They are about making a better nation in the coming years", Modi said.

Addressing the programme, also joined online by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and attended by dignitaries including Union Minister V Muraleedharan and state Tourism Minister P A Muhammed Riyas, Modi said in today's day and age, the world has many expectations from India.

 

"When the COVID-19 pandemic hit our shores, it was speculated that India would not be able to manage things well. The people of India proved these critics wrong," he said.

...
Tags: prime minister narenda modi, swachch bharat mission, beti bachao beti padhao, mathrubhumi
Location: India, Delhi


