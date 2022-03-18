Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2022 Mission Bhagiratha d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mission Bhagiratha deficiency exposed in Adilabad district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Mar 18, 2022, 11:40 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Families living in Chinnakundi village of Gadeguda mandal complain that they are hardly getting 5–10 buckets of water from a bore well
Drinking water shortage has brought focus on Mission Bhagiratha, under which all villages were expected to get piped drinking water through laying of pipelines. (Representational Photo: AFP)
ADILABAD: Soaring temperatures have exposed the deficiency of Mission Bhagiratha in several areas of Adilabad district. Drinking water has gone scarce for both humans and cattle in interior areas of the district, with tanks and ponds drying up. Water table too has fallen in many regions and bore water is not available.

Families living in Chinnakundi village of Gadeguda mandal complain that they are hardly getting 5–10 buckets of water from a bore well in their area. Most women complain that they have to wait in queue for a long time to get a bucket of water.

 

Atram Bheemrao of Chinnakundi says though ITDA officials have recently drilled two bores in the village, they have not fixed motors. Same is the case with Kundishekuguda village, which is also facing a drinking water problem.

High temperatures are aggravating drinking water shortage. Temperatures in Adilabad district have already touched 40 degrees Celsius. Forecasts say they may rise over 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days. As a result, drinking water sources are fast drying up.

Incidentally, Wankidi police turned saviours after they got repaired a damaged bore well in a village within their area.

 

Drinking water shortage has brought focus on Mission Bhagiratha, under which all villages were expected to get piped drinking water through laying of pipelines. Many villagers point out that the scheme is of no help to them.

Government residential schools too are facing water shortage. Though authorities are arranging drinking water, many students residing in hostels are having to avoid bath, as no sufficient water is available.

Private drinking water suppliers have sprung up to action in many regions of Adilabad district. They are supplying water in cans to households in villages and towns for a price.

 

Tags: mission bhagiratha, water scarcity, adilabad high temperatures
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


