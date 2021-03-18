Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2021 U'khand CM spar ...
U'khand CM sparks controversy for questioning 'values' of women who wear ripped jeans

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2021, 2:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2021, 2:15 pm IST
#RippedJeans trends on Twitter following Rawat's comments on women who wear 'jeans ripped at the knees'
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. (PTI)
  Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. (PTI)

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has criticised women for wearing ripped jeans and wondered what values they will impart to their children, triggering a protest from opposition parties.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Rawat said that due to a lack of values, youngsters today are following strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees. Women also follow such trends.

 

The chief minister said these days youngsters go to the market to buy ripped jeans. If they can't find one, then they cut their jeans using scissors.

Rawat went on to describe the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight.

He said the woman was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees and several bangles in her hands. Two children were travelling with her. She runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children but she wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?

In a statement, Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh termed Rawat's remarks "shameful" and demanded that he apologise to women.

 

State Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni said it doesn't behove a chief minister to make a derogatory remark about someone's sartorial choices.

She advised the chief minister to avoid making such comments and said they can hurt the public sentiment.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also slammed Rawat over his "distasteful" remarks.

