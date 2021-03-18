Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2021 Tests increased in T ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tests increased in Telangana districts to check COVID spread

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2021, 7:42 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2021, 9:06 am IST
The sudden rise in cases in the districts is being attributed to the general public’s failure to follow the safety protocols
A surge is noticed in Kamareddy where 35 fresh cases were recorded in a day. — PTI file photo
Hyderabad: The state has increased the tests for Covid-19 with 60,527 samples tested on March 16 resulting in detection of 247 positive cases. Due to the increase in testing, active cases in the state now stood at a high of 2,101.

Wards of both government and private hospitals are full and home treatment is recommended for mild cases. Some 716 infected are undergoing treatment at their homes or at institutional care centres.

 

A surge is noticed in Kamareddy where 35 fresh cases were recorded in a day. Kamareddy reported five cases each on March 12, 13 and 15. On March 14, there was one case and March 11 zero case. Officials have been asked to intensify testing in the district.

Mancherial has reported 45 cases, Medchal Malkajgiri 41, GHMC 29 cases and Ranga Reddy 10 cases on Wednesday.

The sudden rise in cases in the districts is being attributed to the general public’s failure to follow the safety protocols like wearing of masks and social distancing. Public gatherings also saw a rise as people moved out from homes for business and entertainment, officials said.

 

