Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2021 MLC poll: Vani Devi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MLC poll: Vani Devi ahead after first round in Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2021, 10:53 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2021, 10:53 am IST
The final result is expected on Thursday as big-sized ballot papers and jumbo ballot boxes were used for polling
Vani Devi, TRS nominee from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituency, was leading by 1,054 votes after the completion of the first round of counting, official sources said. (DC file photo)
 Vani Devi, TRS nominee from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituency, was leading by 1,054 votes after the completion of the first round of counting, official sources said. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS candidate and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao's daughter S Vani Devi was ahead of her nearest BJP rival N Ramachander Rao after the completion of first round as the counting of votes in election to Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates' constituencies was underway on Thursday.

Vani Devi, TRS nominee from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituency, was leading by 1,054 votes after the completion of the first round of counting, official sources said.

 

While Vani Devi, an educationist and artist, got 17,439 first preference votes, Ramachander Rao, who is the sitting MLC from the seat, obtained 16,385 votes.

Counting was also underway at Nalgonda in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency.

The counting of votes polled in the keenly-fought election from the two constituencies began on Wednesday.

However, the final result is expected on Thursday as big-sized ballot papers and jumbo ballot boxes were used for polling in view of the large number of candidates in fray.

The counting process is time consuming as the voters exercised their franchise in a preferential method.

 

Polling was held on March 14 for the two Graduates' constituencies.

While the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat witnessed 67.26 per cent of polling, the voter turnout was 76.41 per cent in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

The total number of voters in the two constituencies together is over 10 lakh.

Vani Devi is the ruling TRS candidate from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates constituency.

As many as 93 candidates were in the fray from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, while 71 nominees contested from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

 

The votes of the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency are counted in the state capital, while counting was going on in Nalgonda for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

Having suffered setbacks in the Dubbak assembly constituency bypoll and Hyderabad civic polls late last year, the TRS made a determined bid to win the two seats, while the BJP sought to continue the momentum it gained after impressive performance in the Hyderabad civic election.

The Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat is witnessing a close contest as G Chinna Reddy of Congress, TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana and former MLC K Nageshwar, a journalism professor and prominent analyst, are in the fray.

 

The main candidates from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat are sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy of TRS, G Premender Reddy (BJP), Ramulu Naik (Congress) and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) leader M Kodandaram.

...
Tags: telangana mlc elections, surabhi vani devi pv narasimha rao daughter, mahabubnagar-rangareddy-hyderabad seat, trs candidate, telangana legislative council
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a passenger for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at a bus station in New Delhi on March 17, 2021. (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

India adds 35,871 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 102 days

Most activity will be limited to districts on the northern parts of the state and the trough could last over four days. — Representational image/DC

Rain, storm and lightning predicted today in Telangana districts

The court further said necessary action could be contemplated under law over Rs. 7,926 crore fraud in a consortium of banks led by Canara Bank. — DC file photo

TS High Court clears CBI, ED action against Transstroy

Several activists from Swaros tried to block Sanjay’s convoy and demanded that he withdraw allegations against IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar. — DC file photo

TRS government fails to act, alleges Bandi Sanjay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Second peak of COVID-19: Prime Minister Modi puts states on alert

The self-confidence we gained in our corona fight should not turn into overconfidence, says Modi. — PTI file photo

Disha Ravi arrest: BJP launches all-out counter attack

People hold placards demanding the release of Indian climate activist Disha Ravi, during a protest in Bengaluru, India on February 15 2021. (AP/Aijaz Rahi)

Murder of advocate couple: HC asks police to enslist more witnesses

One was a suo motu petition and another a petition filed by G. Kishan Rao, father of Vaman Rao, seeking a CBI probe. — PTI file photo

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP. (Image credit: Twitter/@bjpramswaroop)

AP CID serves notice to Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati land scam

A team of CID officials went to Chandrababu's Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad, where he was now staying, and served the notice. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham