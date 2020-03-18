Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2020 Video: Kerala police ...
Video: Kerala police and the handwash dance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 18, 2020, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 6:31 pm IST
Six policemen in their uniform dance to the tune, showing the proper way to wash one's hands
Screengrab from the video.
Thiruvananthapuram: When Kerala is battling against the global pandemic Covid-19 with 24 patients under treatment and several thousand quarantined, a hand-washing instruction video posted by Kerala State Police Media Centre in its Facebook page has gone viral.

The video, which aims at creating awareness on the importance of proper handwashing to prevent the spread of the virus, features six cops wearing masks, dancing to the tune of the hit song ‘Kalakkatha’ from the film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’.  

In the 1.04 minute long video clip, the police officials demonstrate the proper method to wash hands, with Malayalam subtitles, to prevent virus spread.

The video has racked up more than one million viewers with 33,000 shares and 26,000 likes. While most of the viewers appreciated the creative initiative of the Kerala police, few others observed that such videos are not suited for the spirit of the police force.

Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


