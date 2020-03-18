Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2020 Telangana prisons ba ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana prisons ban visitors to avoid corona spread

ANI
Published Mar 18, 2020, 8:41 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 8:41 am IST
Public may avail telephone facility and e-Mulaqats to talk with jail inmates until state-wide restrictions are lifted
Representational Image (PTI)
Hyderabad: As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus, prison authorities in Telangana have barred visitors from meeting the inmates in person as part of the routine "mulaqat".

According to Prison Department officials, the Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services intend to initiate precautionary measures in prisons in view of the spiralling coronavirus cases.

 

Officials said that all "mulaqats" of prisoners (meetings of prisoners with visitors) have been cancelled in all prisons in Telangana state with immediate effect from Tuesday to "reduce movement and exposure of prisoners to ensure social distancing" and for maintaining proper hygienic condition and safety of the inmates.

They added that all family members, relatives and friends of inmates are requested not to come to meet in person to prisons. Officials shared that they may avail telephone facility and e-Mulaqats to talk with inmates until the lifting of these restrictions.

Tags: telangana prison department, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


