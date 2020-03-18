Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2020 Srikalahasti Temple ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Srikalahasti Temple asks devotees to restrict visits over corona scare

ANI
Published Mar 18, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
Recently the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam had also implemented restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus
Devotees wear face masks inside the temple premises. (ANI)
 Devotees wear face masks inside the temple premises. (ANI)

Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Srikalahasti Temple authorities have urged devotees to restrict their tour to the shrine.

Executive officer (EO) of SriKalahasteeswara temple Chandrasekhar Reddy has advised that children below the age of 12 and senior citizens above 60 years of age must cancel their visit to the temple due to the rapid spreading of the deadly virus across the country.

 

Reddy also informed media that all "paid services" have been cancelled at the shrine and the devotees are only allowed for "laghu darsanam."

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation website.

...
Tags: chittoor, srikalahasti temple, chandrasekhar reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Chittoor


Related Stories

Tirumala mulls thermal screening for devotees as footfall dips
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam decides to stick to tradition

Latest From Nation

Representational image

Kerala's 3 year old being treated for covid19 recuperating

Local body elections stand postponed by six weeks in Andhra Pradesh

Apex Court postpones polls in AP, but lifts model code, giving relief to CM Jagan

MP Congress rebel MLAs at a resort in Bengaluru

Came to Bengaluru voluntarily, don't want to meet Diggy: MP Congress rebel MLAs

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (DC File Image)

Apex Court upholds AP elections postponement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 147

Representational image

2 Italy-returned ITBP quarantine inmates test positive for coronavirus

Indian nationals at the ITBP quarantine facility for testing of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), at Chhawl on Sunday. PTI file photo

Leh soldier tests positive for covid19, first case in Army

Representational image

First covid19 case in Bengal, Pune woman tests positive taking Maha numbers to 42

Representational photo (AFP file)

Health ministry recommends anti-HIV drug combo to treat covid19 on case to case basis

Representational image (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham