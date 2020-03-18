Sixth case of Covid19 confirmed in Telangana

Nearly 120 individuals are identified as close and secondary contacts of patients confirmed in the state. (AFP)

Hyderabad: The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana appears to be creeping up with the state government announcing Wednesday afternoon that a sixth patient suffering from the disease has been identified.

According to preliminary information released by the Health Department, the patient is a man who arrived here recently from the United Kingdom.

Of the total six Covid-19 patients so far, the first one reported, a 24-year-old techie, has been man cured and sent home from Gandhi Hospital, the primary treatment facility in Telangana for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Five others, including the latest patient declared as Covid-19 positive on Wednesday, are currently under treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

Here are the Covid-19 cases reported in Telangana till Wednesday (March 18 afternoon):

Patient 1: 24-yr-old techie from Hyderabad. Came from Dubai to Bengaluru and then took a bus to Hyderabad. Admitted to Gandhi Hospital on March 2. Discharged on March 13.

Patient 2: A 24-year-old female medical student from Bhadadri-Kothagudem district. Admitted to Gandhi Hospital on March 11. Confirmed as coronavirus positive on March 14. She flew into the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on March 7 and went home. On March 9, she visited a private hospital in Manuguru. Sent to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital on March 10 and then to Gandhi on March 11.

Patient 3: A 48-year-old man from Hyderabad with travel history to the Netherlands. Admitted to Gandhi Hospital and confirmed Covid-19 positive on March 15.

Patient 4: A 46-year-old man who arrived in Hyderabad on March 12 from Scotland. Announced as having contracted Covid19 on March 17.

Patient 5: A 58-year-old Indonesian, part of a 10-member group of preachers, admitted to Gandhi Hospital after being brought from Karimnagar along with the rest of his group. Declared coronavirus positive on Tuesday, March 17. The group landed in New Delhi on March 9. After a stopover in Bhopal, came to Telangana before being identified as Covid19 susceptible in Karimnagar, which was their destination.

Patient 6: A man who returned from United Kingdom was declared as Covid19 positive on Wednesday, March 18 by the Health Department.

As of Tuesday evening, according to the Health Department, nearly 120 individuals, close and secondary contacts of patients 3 and 4, have been identified. The department is yet to release the number of contacts for the fifth patient as well as further details about the latest Covid19 case.