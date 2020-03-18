Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2020 Shaheen Bagh at Chen ...
Shaheen Bagh at Chennai called off due to coronavirus

Published Mar 18, 2020, 12:46 pm IST
Scores of people have been protesting together at Washermanpet against the controversial CAA bill
Protesters at Washermanpet in Chennai. (ANI)
Chennai: Following the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the month-long agitation at Washermanpet, Chennai against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) was temporarily called off by the protesters early on Wednesday.

"Due to coronavirus spread and to support the state and the central government to contain the same, we have called off our protest," Latheef, an organizer of Shaheen Bagh Vannarapattai Anti-CAA NRC-NPR protest said.

 

Tamil Nadu chief secretary K Shanmugam on March 14 met with representatives from the Muslim community at the State Secretariat and urged them to call off the protests.

Scores of people including women had been sitting in protest against the CAA at Washermanpet for the last 33 days in the area that is being called Chennai's Shaheen Bagh, which is modelled on the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi.

Such protests have also been going on in other places of Tamil Nadu.

Over 145 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and there are three deaths from the infection in India according to official data.

According to the World Health Organization's latest estimates, there are over 184,976 cases globally of novel coronavirus with at least 7,529 deaths.

Tags: anti-caa, washermanpet, shaheen bagh protest
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


