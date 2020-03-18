Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2020 Kerala's 3 year ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala's 3 year old being treated for covid19 recuperating

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 18, 2020, 3:03 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 3:06 pm IST
The swab sample which was sent for lab test has turned negative
The three year old child, under treatment for novel coronavirus at Ernakulam government medical college hospital, is recovering and the swab sample sent for lab test has turned negative.

The authorities are waiting for the final result only after which the child will be declared as fully recovered. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed this during a press conference after the daily review meeting on COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram.

 

However, sources at the medical college hospital said that they are yet to get any official communication in this regard though the child is on recovery path.

The child, who returned from Italy with its parents, was tested positive on March 9 and was admitted at the Ernakulam government medical college hospital. Later, the parents were also said to have been infected and were put under treatment at the medical college hospital.

The total number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kerala is 24 and no new cases were reported on Tuesday.

Since the experts have warned about chances of community transmission, the phase III of the virus, which will occur in next two or three weeks, the Kerala government has made quarantine measures stringent. If the guidelines on social distancing and public hygiene are strictly followed, the community transmission can be prevented to a great extent, according to experts.

Hence, more people are being quarantined and preventive measures are being made stricter.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to constitute a medical expert committee to guide it in the virus prevention and control measures. An interactive web portal will also be set up for dissemination of information on COVID-19 to the public.

Tags: kerala corona virus, coronavirus in india
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


