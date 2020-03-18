Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2020 In Telangana, public ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In Telangana, public vary of revealing travel history out of fear of quarantine

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 18, 2020, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 3:58 pm IST
Many prefer private hospitals to Gandhi hospital the nodal hospital for the disease
Lack of information about what happens to those in quarantine is keeping the general public from coming forward for testing. (PTI)
 Lack of information about what happens to those in quarantine is keeping the general public from coming forward for testing. (PTI)

Hyderabad: People who have travelled to Covid-19 affected countries recently are visiting general practitioners and lung specialists as soon as they develop symptoms of cold, cough and fever, but many refuse to go to Gandhi Hospital, which is the nodal hospital for the disease.

This has been noted in small and big hospitals and it’s worrying that these patients are opting for private doctors.

 

Many are not willing to disclose their travel history for fear of being quarantined. With more cases in the state now coming to the fore as symptoms have developed, some people want their samples to be taken only from home.

Covid-19 disease suffers from social stigma and the mental trauma of quarantine. There is much fear of the disease and also fear of what will be done to you in quarantine. Too much of misinformation is floating around. People are scared. This is leading to this kind of behaviour.
- Dr G Srinivas, general physician

Since not enough information has been provided about what happens when one is quarantined, people don’t know what to expect.

They are worried about being kept far away from their families and being unable to communicate with them, which is not the case.

The proper information will give people confidence about coming to centres that have facilities for testing and also isolation wards.

Private and government hospitals have to be on the same page and it must not be that a paying patient gets better treatment while those unable to pay are sent to government hospitals which have never had a good reputation.

It is also necessary to know that only those patients are kept in isolation in the hospital who need care, said a doctor. “If the numbers rise, only serious patients must be allowed. The mild ones have to self-quarantine at home,” he said.

To have the discipline to self quarantine, that is, go out as little as possible, is an effective way to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

...
Tags: gandhi hospital in hyderabad, quarantine guidelines, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Sixth case of Covid19 confirmed in Telangana
Telangana takes action against institutions defying closure orders
Telangana prisons ban visitors to avoid corona spread

Latest From Nation

Screengrab from the video.

Video: Kerala police and the handwash dance

Representational image

Nirbhaya convicts seek quashing of death penalty, court issues notice to Tihar jail

Most of these “new” units do not have the know-how in terms of quantity or volume of ingredients to be used in making hand sanitisers. (DC File Image)

Beware of fake hand sanitisers

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court no to producing rebel Congress MLAs in judges chamber



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala's 3 year old being treated for covid19 recuperating

Representational image

Junior resident doctor at KGMU Lucknow tests positive for covid19

Representational image (AFP file)

4 passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp deboarded from Mumbai train

Representational image

276 Indians, including 255 in Iran, infected with coronavirus abroad: MEA

Representational image

Migrant workers leave in groups from Covid19 hit Kerala

Functioning of construction sites, small-scale industries, hotel, restaurant and several other sectors to come to a standstill (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham