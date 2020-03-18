Corona scare: Section 144 clamped on Chitradurga, no buses going out of Kalaburagi

Prohibitory orders have been imposed on Chitradurga, Karnataka.

Kalaburagi/Chitradurga: Private bus operators/agents in Kalaburagi town have been ordered to suspend their services to destinations in the rest of the state, including Bengaluru, as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Deputy commissioner B Sharath also asked all private bus operators to cancel bookings to Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

And his counterpart in Chitradurga, R Vinot Priya clamped prohibitory orders in Chidtradurga district till March 22 against any gathering of more than five persons under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973.

By these orders, all fairs, conventions, marriages, procession, sports meets and religious gatherings stand.

However, the prohibitory orders will not apply to funeral processions and students taking part in examinations.

The deputy commissioner warned that anybody who violates the orders will be punished as per law.