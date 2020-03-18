Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2020 Corona scare: Sectio ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Corona scare: Section 144 clamped on Chitradurga, no buses going out of Kalaburagi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Mar 18, 2020, 8:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 8:14 pm IST
District administrations move to contain spread of coronavirus
Prohibitory orders have been imposed on Chitradurga, Karnataka.
 Prohibitory orders have been imposed on Chitradurga, Karnataka.

Kalaburagi/Chitradurga: Private bus operators/agents in Kalaburagi town have been ordered to suspend their services to destinations in the rest of the state, including Bengaluru, as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Deputy commissioner B Sharath also asked all private bus operators to cancel bookings to Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

 

And his counterpart in Chitradurga, R Vinot Priya clamped prohibitory orders in Chidtradurga district till March 22 against any gathering of more than five persons under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973.  

By these orders, all fairs, conventions, marriages, procession, sports meets and religious gatherings stand.

However, the prohibitory orders will not apply to funeral processions and students taking part in examinations.

The deputy commissioner warned that anybody who violates the orders will be punished as per law.

...
Tags: chitradurga, kalaburagi, section 144, prohibitory orders, bus ban
Location: India, Karnataka, Kalaburagi


Latest From Nation

Screengrab from the video.

Video: Kerala police and the handwash dance

Representational image

Nirbhaya convicts seek quashing of death penalty, court issues notice to Tihar jail

Most of these “new” units do not have the know-how in terms of quantity or volume of ingredients to be used in making hand sanitisers. (DC File Image)

Beware of fake hand sanitisers

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court no to producing rebel Congress MLAs in judges chamber



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala's 3 year old being treated for covid19 recuperating

Representational image

Junior resident doctor at KGMU Lucknow tests positive for covid19

Representational image (AFP file)

Video: Kerala police and the handwash dance

Screengrab from the video.

Beware of fake hand sanitisers

Most of these “new” units do not have the know-how in terms of quantity or volume of ingredients to be used in making hand sanitisers. (DC File Image)

4 passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp deboarded from Mumbai train

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham