Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2020 Beware of fake hand ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Beware of fake hand sanitisers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published Mar 18, 2020, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 4:56 pm IST
With demand in rise, production of unauthorised sanitisers surge
Most of these “new” units do not have the know-how in terms of quantity or volume of ingredients to be used in making hand sanitisers. (DC File Image)
 Most of these “new” units do not have the know-how in terms of quantity or volume of ingredients to be used in making hand sanitisers. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Even as coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to spread its tentacles across the world and safety measures have become the most predominant concern of most of humanity, Hyderabad is witnessing a surge in number of fly-by-night hand sanitiser manufacturers.

According to industry insiders, number of such factories or units in Telangana, a figure in high 50s, is rising at a rapid pace.

 

“The number of such units will continue to grow as there is an acute shortage of hand sanitisers and masks in the country,” Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry, told Deccan Chronicle.

Mr Nath said that most of these “new” units do not have the know-how in terms of quantity or volume of ingredients to be used in making hand sanitisers.

Speaking about current paucity of hand sanitizers the city is witnessing, he said there was an acute shortage of nozzles and pumps used in these bottles.

“Most pumps and nozzles manufacturers are based in from China. Since we have ceased all imports from there, there is a shortage in supply. We are looking for alternatives to ensure we can meet the demand,” he said.

People must understand that washing hands with soap is as effective as any sanitiser, he said.

“We approached the Drug Controller of India’s (DGCI) office, asking it to organise a crackdown on unauthorised manufacturers. Since there is a shortage of isopropyl alcohol, consumers are receiving spurious quality hand sanitisers, which could do more harm than good,” he said.

The demand for hand sanitisers has risen by more than ten times, he said, adding that the AiMED is working with excise department to procure more alcohol to ensure that supply can somewhat match the demand.

He said that consumers need to check name and licensing number of manufacturer before buying.

“If people do come across an unregistered name or non-existing license number, lodge a complaint with consumer fora. We have spoken to DGCI to ensure rise in demand doesn’t spark a rise in prices. The price would be regulated and capped to a 10 per cent rise,” he said.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), hand sanitisers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

276 Indians, including 255 in Iran, infected with coronavirus abroad: MEA
Amid coronavirus outbreak BMW to shut european factories

Latest From Nation

Screengrab from the video.

Video: Kerala police and the handwash dance

Representational image

Nirbhaya convicts seek quashing of death penalty, court issues notice to Tihar jail

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court no to producing rebel Congress MLAs in judges chamber

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan brands Digvijaya Singh biggest dramatist



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala's 3 year old being treated for covid19 recuperating

Representational image

Junior resident doctor at KGMU Lucknow tests positive for covid19

Representational image (AFP file)

Video: Kerala police and the handwash dance

Screengrab from the video.

4 passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp deboarded from Mumbai train

Representational image

276 Indians, including 255 in Iran, infected with coronavirus abroad: MEA

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham