Nation Current Affairs 18 Mar 2020 276 Indians, includi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

276 Indians, including 255 in Iran, infected with coronavirus abroad: MEA

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2020, 4:19 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 4:19 pm IST
A fourth batch of 53 Indians returned to India from Iran, taking the total number of people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit nation to 389
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: As many as 276 Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE and five in Italy, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the total number of Indians infected by coronavirus is 276 — 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE, five in Italy, and one each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda and Sri Lanka.

 

A fourth batch of 53 Indians returned to India from Iran on Monday, taking the total number of people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit country to 389.

Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working to bring back Indians stranded there. Over 700 people have died from the disease in Iran and nearly 14,000 cases detected. PTI ASK ASK MIN MIN 03181509 NNNN

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, indians in iran


Latest From Nation

Screengrab from the video.

Video: Kerala police and the handwash dance

Representational image

Nirbhaya convicts seek quashing of death penalty, court issues notice to Tihar jail

Most of these “new” units do not have the know-how in terms of quantity or volume of ingredients to be used in making hand sanitisers. (DC File Image)

Beware of fake hand sanitisers

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court no to producing rebel Congress MLAs in judges chamber



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala's 3 year old being treated for covid19 recuperating

Representational image

Junior resident doctor at KGMU Lucknow tests positive for covid19

Representational image (AFP file)

4 passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp deboarded from Mumbai train

Representational image

In Telangana, public vary of revealing travel history out of fear of quarantine

Lack of information about what happens to those in quarantine is keeping the general public from coming forward for testing. (PTI)

Migrant workers leave in groups from Covid19 hit Kerala

Functioning of construction sites, small-scale industries, hotel, restaurant and several other sectors to come to a standstill (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham